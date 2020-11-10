Diego Sanchez has been with the UFC for 15 years now. In the process, he has had multiple victories inside the Octagon and is also a proud member of the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2019 (fight wing) for his bout against Gilbert Melendez.

In the time that he has been in the UFC, he has competed in multiple weight classes and fought for the title at 155 pounds against B. J. Penn. However, at the tail end of his career, "The Nightmare" has an unlikely opponent in mind.

Recently, a fan tweeted “(Diego Sanchez) should fight (Joe Rogan)." Sanchez replied saying “bring it.”

Joe Rogan, in his own right, is a UFC legend. He has been with the promotion since 1997 and has done commentary and numerous interviews throughout his career. Apart from being a successful standup comedian, Rogan also runs one of the most popular podcasts on Spotify, the Joe Rogan Experience.

Joe Rogan is a highly accomplished black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Eddie Bravo and has an extensive background in Taekwondo. His love for the sport of MMA is also well-known. However, the UFC commentator has never taken part in a MMA fight at any level. At 53 years of age, it is highly likely that he will, either.

There is no animosity between the two men, but Diego Sanchez likes the idea of a fight with one of the biggest names in combat sports despite him not being a fighter.

Diego Sanchez interested in fighting Demian Maia next

For his next fight, Diego Sanchez listed out several opponents who he believed would be viable fights at this stage in his career. He has received a positive response from Conor McGregor as well, however, that fight isn’t likely to materialize.

A scrap for Diego Sanchez against a fellow veteran in Demian Maia makes more sense, as both men are at the tail end of their illustrious careers.

Demian recently lost a critical match-up against Gilbert Burns, who’s now on his way to fight for the title. Before the loss, he was on a three-fight streak and would himself be in line for contention.

However, the brutal TKO loss to "Durinho" Burns has seemingly made him dissolve any title fight aspirations. He’s been on record to say that his next fight could very well be his last.