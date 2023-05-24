Conor McGregor's new documentary has received mostly positive reviews since its release earlier this year, and a UFC veteran has added to the praise. Whether inside the octagon, on the silver screen, or through his many businesses, the iconic figure always finds ways to create magic.

'The Notorious' has been through ups and downs throughout his career in the sport but somehow always finds a way to raise his stock and make the fans take notice. Despite his record and success in the UFC, the Irishman still has a keen ambition to collect gold before he eventually hangs up the gloves.

Speaking about the new McGregor Forever documentary, former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub shared his true thoughts on what makes the Dublin native so special:

"I watched it [the documentary], and I got sad. I got sad at the end because I don't think we'll ever see that again, not in my lifetime... Now we'll see guys taking on these huge boxing fights. It started the whole Jake Paul and Logan Paul thing. All that comes out of Conor's ability to dream so damn big to fight Floyd Mayweather, so now it's common... You see Conor, and you don't think he takes the game that seriously because he does all antics... You watch it, and you see how much he cares... It was fascinating."

Whether he's loved or hated, it's hard to argue the presence Conor McGregor brings to the sport and the level of success it has achieved was partially down to him during his prime years.

Check out what Brendan Schaub had to say about the Netflix series in the video below.

What is Conor McGregor's new documentary about?

Not to be mistaken with his 2017 documentary 'Notorious,' the new McGregor Forever is the UFC star's limited series 2023 release that gives fans a closer look at the fallout of huge moments in his career and personal life.

Over four episodes, viewers will get to witness the ups and downs during his pursuit of greatness. One of the most discussed moments in the show was getting a closer look at the former two-division champion in the aftermath of his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Throughout the pain and agony of Conor McGregor's recent leg break in the Dustin Poirier trilogy bout or the thrill of returning to defeat Donald Cerrone years earlier, fans can witness it all in Netflix's McGregor Forever series.

Poll : 0 votes