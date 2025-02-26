UFC veteran Jake Shields makes bold claim about Alan Dershowitz’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and 2008 legal deal

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields, set forth severe charges against Alan Dershowitz, pointing fingers at the latter's alienation from the inner circle in giving Epstein legal favor and forging ties with Israel.

Shields posted on X that Dershowitz was one of those masterminds behind the blackmail operations allegedly carried out by Epstein and that he was instrumental in Epstein's legendary plea deal acquired in 2008.

Shields shared a video of Dershowitz answering the question. In it, he denied the possibility that Epstein was a Mossad agent and called the theory implausible.

Shields reposted the video saying:

"Alan Dershowitz brought Epstein to Israel and was the man who got him such a light sentence in 2008.Dershowitz likely was one of the architects of Epstein’s sexual blackmail operation"

However, speculation still lingers-, with many questioning how he managed to escape serious consequences over the years. There was still much debate and skepticism about Dershowitz's role as a lawyer for Epstein and his reported dealings in Israeli affairs.

UFC legends Chuck Liddell and Jake Shields praise Alex Pereira as a calm warrior and a great guy

Discussing on the Fight Back Podcast with UFC veteran Jake Shields, MMA legend Chuck Liddell shared his thoughts on his favorite fighters. During their discussion, both Shields and Liddell praised the striking skills and performances inside the Octagon of Alex Pereira.

Liddell spoke very positively about Pereira's demeanor, praising him as calm and relaxed inside and outside the cage. Liddell stressed that Pereira not only fights excellently but is also a very decent human being.

Just as Liddell said, he explained that Pereira would also be separated from the pack by that ability to keep his cool and composure. They agreed on how having him in the UFC would create a lot of excitement in the sport because a high level of competition is being added to it:

"I like Pereira, he's so calm, so relaxed.. his attitude..he's a good dude.. I like the way he fights"

Check out the conversation between Shields and Liddell below:

In Shields's opinion, Alex Pereira's not the best in English and looks threatening at first sight but after spending time with him, another side of his persona shows. He considers Pereira friendly and affable once you know him, but contrary to that killer image he has on the Octagon, Pereira is a humble and good guy outside of fighting, said Shields.

