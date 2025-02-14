"Zionist Senator scrubbing documents" - Fans react as ex-UFC fighter Jake Shields asks hard-hitting question about JFK files Donald Trump declassified

Jake Shields, a former UFC fighter and an outspoken political commentator, recently sparked a flurry of reactions when he questioned the alleged delay of the declassified JFK assassination documents. These files were made public after United States President Donald Trump’s recent executive order, which fulfilled his campaign promise to release all related records.

The FBI’s discovery of 2,400 previously unseen documents raised eyebrows, revealing 14,000 pages of material from the assassination's investigation that had not been reviewed or disclosed as mandated by law. Shields specifically pointed out the delay on X, writing:

"Why is it taking so long to release the JFK files?"

Check out Jake Shields' X post below:

Several fans reacted to Shields' post on X, writing:

"Zionist Senator scrubbing documents. Removing Big Pharmaceutical and Israel's involvement. Once they are safe for NPC consumption they don't suspect anything."

"You’re blaming the Jews already without even seeing the files, so obviously you don’t need to see the files to blame the Jews… no matter what it says in the files you are going to blame the Jews, even if the Jews aren’t mentioned."

"I can't see anything new being in there. It's not like they're gonna keep files that incriminate themselves whoever they may be. Common sense though, More than one shooter, Govt did it."

"Hollywood are massaging the script of what will be released as we speak."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Jake Shields' recent X post regarding JFK files. [Screenshots courtesy: @jakeshieldsajj on X]

John Danaher reflects on Nick Diaz's legacy on Jake Shield's Fight Back Podcast

John Danaher recently praised Nick Diaz for his toughness and resilience in a recent podcast episode with MMA veteran Jake Shields.

Danaher recalled a time when Diaz had an impeccable winning streak, going seven years undefeated. Danaher spoke about Diaz's tenacity, calling him one of the toughest fighters in MMA history.

Danaher also discussed his first interactions with Diaz, noting that he had studied his fighting style in preparation for George St-Pierre’s matchups. He said:

"Nick Diaz, one of the toughest guys in the history of mixed martial arts and I would study you guys because I just knew that at some point your paths would cross... I still remember the night George fought Nick Diaz in Montreal, we had a run-in because you guys were coming into the locker room and I think you were asking to check George’s gloves and then I had to go into Nick’s room and check his gloves."

Check out John Danaher's comments below (11:00):

