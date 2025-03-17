  • home icon
  • UFC veteran Jake Shields takes jab at Jordan Peterson, questions his intelligence in viral post

By Imran
Modified Mar 17, 2025 17:05 GMT
Jake Shields, Jordan Peterson
Jake Shields (left) takes shot at Jordan Peterson (right) in a viral social media post. [Image courtesy: Getty].

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields is known for airing his polarizing socio-political views on his social media accounts and getting into bitter exchanges. In a recent post, he fired a shot at Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson in a scathing social media post.

Peterson was explaining the belief in God in an interview. He broke down the complexities of the topic during the conversation. Peterson concluded by inferring that most people are unaware of the true meaning of their selves, beliefs, and God.

Shields quoted the video excerpt of the interview on his X account and took a shot at Peterson:

"Imagine thinking this guy is smart."

Peterson has been accused of harboring right-wing views, which he has denied. His X account was suspended in 2022 for misgendering transgender Hollywood actor Eliott Page.

When Marquett Burton shared his feelings about Jordan Peterson with former UFC fighter Jake Shields

Jordan Peterson is no stranger to controversies. He's often in the headlines for his sociopolitical views. Likewise, former UFC veteran Jake Shields regularly targets his rivals through his social media platforms and podcasts and draws a lot of attention for his views.

The former UFC welterweight title contender sat down with author and public speaker Marquett Burton on episode #5 of Jake Shields' Fight Back Podcast and discussed multiple things. Shields also asked Burton about his thoughts on Peterson, to which he replied:

"Jordan Peterson is an intellectual who is similar to Malcolm Gladwell or Robert Green, has brought knowledge to the masses. Knowledge that is not typically his own, like his original research, so he is not as intelligent as people think."
He continued:

"I believe those who are not lettered think he is bright, but if you went to a proper university, you're like, 'okay'... but what's worse is his own family and his own mental health, which is documented, shows he ought not to be in front as a leader. In the Book of James, the Bible teaches us, it says, 'Let not many of you be teachers, for teachers are held to a higher standard. I don't want to learn MMA from someone who is not a champion."
Watch Marquett Burton's conversation with UFC veteran Jake Shields below (1:24:40):

