UFC veteran lays bare why Tom Aspinall has the best chance of beating Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall's potential heavyweight title unification bout against Jon Jones has the entire MMA community buzzing. Recently, UFC veteran Jared Cannonier weighed in and explained why he believes Aspinall has the best chance to defeat Jones.
Speaking with Mike Perry on the Overdogs podcast, Cannonier claimed that Aspinall has a better chance than any other top heavyweight to beat ‘Bones’, highlighting the UK native’s well-rounded skill set and the speed he brings to his fights. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ said:
“As a fighter myself, as a martial artist, Aspinall definitely has way more of a chance than Gane has. He has more of a chance than any other heavyweight, I think. Anybody he's fought—more of a chance than Dominick Reyes, that everybody says he arguably lost that fight against.”
He continued:
“I think Tom Aspinall is just a much better all-around fighter. On top of that, this guy's a heavyweight. You don’t see heavyweights move I’ve never seen a heavyweight strike the way this guy does in MMA. But this guy can wrestle, he can throw hands, he's fast, he's technical, you know what I mean? So he definitely has a chance to get it done.”
Check out Jared Cannonier’s comments below (1:04:09):
Jones has been out of action since his first heavyweight title defense against former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Recently, it was reported that the heavyweight kingpin wants six months of training camp once the fight with Aspinall is finalized.
Meanwhile, Aspinall remains in a prolonged wait for the heavyweight unification bout. He hasn’t competed since UFC 304, where he successfully defended his interim title against Curtis Blaydes.
Michael Bisping gives his prediction on Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones
Michael Bisping was recently interviewed by Carl Froch, where he shared his prediction on a potential bout between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones. Bisping emphasized that Aspinall has everything in his arsenal and even boldly claimed that he will go down as the greatest heavyweight of all time.
Bisping also noted that he wouldn’t be surprised if Aspinall finishes Jones in the first round.
"Jon Jones is great, and you can’t deny what he’s done in the octagon... However, everyone meets their match eventually. I think Tom Aspinall is the new generation, he’s the new breed, and he will go down probably as the greatest mixed martial artist that we’ve ever had."
He continued:
“Tom’s the whole package. Tom’s like a heavyweight Georges St-Pierre. He’s got no weak areas. He’s got absolute knockout power, super disciplined, super agile on the feet, he finishes everyone really, really quickly... I would be very surprised, and this sounds disrespectful, but I’d be very surprised if it got out of the first round."
Check out Michael Bisping’s comments below (15:13):