UFC veteran lays bare why Tom Aspinall has the best chance of beating Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall's potential heavyweight title unification bout against Jon Jones has the entire MMA community buzzing. Recently, UFC veteran Jared Cannonier weighed in and explained why he believes Aspinall has the best chance to defeat Jones.

Ad

Speaking with Mike Perry on the Overdogs podcast, Cannonier claimed that Aspinall has a better chance than any other top heavyweight to beat ‘Bones’, highlighting the UK native’s well-rounded skill set and the speed he brings to his fights. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ said:

“As a fighter myself, as a martial artist, Aspinall definitely has way more of a chance than Gane has. He has more of a chance than any other heavyweight, I think. Anybody he's fought—more of a chance than Dominick Reyes, that everybody says he arguably lost that fight against.”

Ad

Trending

He continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“I think Tom Aspinall is just a much better all-around fighter. On top of that, this guy's a heavyweight. You don’t see heavyweights move I’ve never seen a heavyweight strike the way this guy does in MMA. But this guy can wrestle, he can throw hands, he's fast, he's technical, you know what I mean? So he definitely has a chance to get it done.”

Ad

Check out Jared Cannonier’s comments below (1:04:09):

Ad

Jones has been out of action since his first heavyweight title defense against former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Recently, it was reported that the heavyweight kingpin wants six months of training camp once the fight with Aspinall is finalized.

Meanwhile, Aspinall remains in a prolonged wait for the heavyweight unification bout. He hasn’t competed since UFC 304, where he successfully defended his interim title against Curtis Blaydes.

Michael Bisping gives his prediction on Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones

Michael Bisping was recently interviewed by Carl Froch, where he shared his prediction on a potential bout between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones. Bisping emphasized that Aspinall has everything in his arsenal and even boldly claimed that he will go down as the greatest heavyweight of all time.

Ad

Bisping also noted that he wouldn’t be surprised if Aspinall finishes Jones in the first round.

"Jon Jones is great, and you can’t deny what he’s done in the octagon... However, everyone meets their match eventually. I think Tom Aspinall is the new generation, he’s the new breed, and he will go down probably as the greatest mixed martial artist that we’ve ever had."

Ad

He continued:

“Tom’s the whole package. Tom’s like a heavyweight Georges St-Pierre. He’s got no weak areas. He’s got absolute knockout power, super disciplined, super agile on the feet, he finishes everyone really, really quickly... I would be very surprised, and this sounds disrespectful, but I’d be very surprised if it got out of the first round."

Ad

Check out Michael Bisping’s comments below (15:13):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaibhav Rathod Vaibhav started as a writer in 2023. In his short time in the field, he has already worked for various platforms, including Team Flexbox and Trivoli Digital. He feels his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Media and Communication helps him tackle the different types of articles required in a sports publication.



Alex Pereira’s rags-to-superstardom story makes the Brazilian Vaibhav’s most-beloved MMA fighter. That said, Max Holloway’s last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 is his favorite fight. Vaibhav is of the opinion that MMA has overtaken boxing as the world’s top combat sport. He attributes this to the UFC’s marketing and global popularity among younger audiences. He also believes MMA fighters are not compensated adequately in comparison to the Sweet Science. While writing his news pieces, Vaibhav focuses on proper research from reliable sources and on ensuring timely content that adheres to the in-house style.



When he’s not immersed in MMA, you can find Vaibhav writing, reading, or watching movies. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.