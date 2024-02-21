UFC veteran reacts to article on COVID-19 vaccine's potential impact on heart, brain, and blood disorders

UFC veteran Jake Shields is never afraid to express his opinions despite how controversial some of them may be. He recently reacted to an article on a study that showed that COVID-19 vaccines were linked to "slight increases in heart, brain, blood disorders."

The article, which was published by the NY Post, was based on a study conducted by the Global Vaccine Data Network. According to the article, the Network "analyzed 99 million people who received jabs in eight countries and monitored for increases in 13 medical conditions."

The article added that the study was conducted on "COVID vaccines from companies like Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca" and that the study was "the largest vaccine study to date."

Jake Shields reposted a link to the article, and reacted to the news, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

"Sure glad I’m a conspiracy theorist."

Shields had previously spoken out against the vaccine and had even slammed companies like Pfizer for rushing the vaccines out the door without adequate testing. He also alluded to the fact that he believed the COVID-19 vaccine was behind movie star Jamie Foxx's illness in 2023, going as far as branding the vaccine "poison."

Jake Shields brands UFC fans 'brutal' for reaction to Alexander Volkanovski's UFC 298 loss to Ilia Topuria

At UFC 298, which took place on Feb. 17, the long-reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was knocked out by Ilia Topuria in the second round of the main event.

The loss was Volkanovski's second in as many fights, as he was knocked out by lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev just a few months prior. Following the loss, many have hinted at the idea that Volkanovski's time at the top has come to an end, given the nature of the losses and how brutal the knockouts were.

One MMA fan on X went as far as to claim that he was never that good in the first place, as they posted an image of the Australian alongside the caption:

"ITS TIME TO HAVE THIS CONVERSATION He was never really that good."

Shields clearly took note of the tweet, as he reacted to it by saying:

"Damn UFC fans are brutal."

