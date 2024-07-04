UFC veteran slams "women of the year" Caitlyn Jenner over Pride Month remarks

Former UFC welterweight Jake Shields is not remembered for his MMA career. Instead, he has drawn controversy for his political rhetoric and recently took aim at Caitlyn Jenner on X/Twitter. The retired 170-pounder responded to a tweet by Jenner, in which she was critical of Pride Month.

Pride Month is a month-long celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender culture, observed most visibly in the United States. However, Jenner, a transgender woman, labeled Pride Month a faux celebration of virtue signaling. Naturally, her comments drew a tremendous amount of attention.

Among those who responded to her tweet was Shields, who once competed for the UFC welterweight title in 2011 at UFC 129. The ex-welterweight asked Jenner why, if she felt as she did, she accepted one of Glamour's 'Women of the Year' awards in 2015.

"Why did you accept Women of the Year award?"

While Shields' profile has increased ever since he became a political commentator, often making inflammatory remarks, he is unlikely to receive a response from Jenner. The two exist in vastly different worlds. MMA has grown in popularity but remains a niche in the sports world, with few achieving mainstream fame.

Shields never achieved anything notable in the sport and parted ways with the UFC in 2014. He is more known for being a controversial poster on X/Twitter and a teammate of MMA superstar Nate Diaz. Thus, it is unlikely that a celebrity of Jenner's public profile even knows of him. Regardless, he will continue to take aim at anyone and everyone whose ideologies clash with his.

The former UFC welterweight once targeted another transgender woman

Unfortunately, Caitlyn Jenner isn't the only transgender woman with whom Jake Shields has taken issue. In fact, the ex-mixed martial artist once spoke about whether public executions should be considered for those who help children undergo gender reassignment surgery.

This drew the attention of Alana McLaughlin, the second openly transgender woman to compete in MMA after Fallon Fox. Both women drew tremendous amounts of controversy, including from Shields, to whom McLaughlin responded on X/Twitter, criticizing him for his views on transgender people.

