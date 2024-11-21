UFC veteran speculates about "meaningful advantage" Shavkat Rakhmonov will enjoy over Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310: "I don't like it"

The Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry fight is set to co-headline UFC 310, and retired UFC multi-time title challenger Chael Sonnen believes that the undefeated Kazakh ought to be favored over the similarly unbeaten Irishman. Taking to his official YouTube channel, Sonnen broke down his reasoning.

The 47-year-old touched on the fact that prior to the bout with Garry being booked, Rakhmonov was gearing up for a five-round battle with reigning welterweight kingpin Belal Muhammad. Meanwhile, 'The Future' has stepped in on short notice and may not be well-equipped for 25 minutes in the cage.

"Shavkat Rakhmonov has a meaningful advantage here, and it's in one regard: he was planning to fight five rounds. Ian [Machado] Garry was not planning to fight five rounds. So, there's enough time, but there's just enough time, and I'm bringing that to your attention moreover because we've got a five-round co-main event that is the feature match."

Check out Chael Sonnen analyzing Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry (2:59):

The original matchup would have been Rakhmonov's first-ever UFC title shot. Unfortunately, Muhammad withdrew from the bout due to health-related reasons. Now, Rakhmonov will face a familiar foe in Garry. While neither man has ever fought each other professionally, they have sparred together.

There is significant intrigue surrounding the pair's fight, least of all due to the two of them being undefeated. Rakhmonov is a perfect 18-0, having finished every single one of his opponents, sometimes via strikes and in other cases with his grappling. Meanwhile, Garry holds a 15-0 record, with eight finishes.

Shavkat Rakhmonov is alleged to have bested Ian Machado Garry in one of their sparring sessions

One advantage that Shavkat Rakhmonov may have that isn't being strongly considered is the supposed knockout of Ian Machado Garry he scored during a sparring session. While 'The Nomad' has never come out and confirmed anything, several UFC fighters have strongly implied that this is indeed the case.

Check out a light sparring session between Rakhmonov and Garry:

If true, it could prove to be a psychological advantage for Rakhmonov, who would be aware of his ability to hurt Garry on the feet. The Irishman, though, is confident, believing that he will instead have the edge in the striking department.

