UFC Video Highlights: Zhang Weili retires Joanna Jedrzejczyk with brutal spinning backfist at UFC 275

Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk met at UFC 275, rematching one of the greatest fights in the history of women's MMA. Weili scored a highlight-reel knockout win over Jedrzeczyk in round two, bringing the iconic clash to an abrupt end.

Jedrzejczyk was the first to land, which led to follow-up combinations from the Polish fighter in the initial minutes. However, Weili soon found her momentum, scored a takedown over the former champion, and started pounding away. Although Jedrzejcyzk regained footing, she was slammed to the canvas almost immediately after.

Weili scored multiple takedowns over Jedrzejcyzk within the opening frame itself and highlighted her strength advantage during scraps on the ground. The Polish veteran appeared to be composed despite suffering substantial damage from 'Magnum'.

Jedrzejcyzk came out as the aggressor in the second round despite the way things unfolded in round one. The two continued to trade until Weili faceplanted the veteran with a spinning back fist at 02:28 of the round.

Jedrzejcyzk also bid farewell to the sport after her second consecutive loss against Weili. The former champion went 2-5 in her last seven outings after going undefeated in her first eight UFC fights.

UFC president Dana White lauded Jedrzejcyzk for her contributions to the growth of women's MMA. The 52-year-old told Yahoo! Sports:

“She was such a huge part of the growth of women’s MMA and it was incredible to have her be a part of this company. We will all miss her!”

Zhang Weili details conversation with Joanna Jedrzejczyk during UFC 275 face-off

Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk were not very cordial leading up to their initial encounter at UFC 248 in 2020. However, the two developed a bond after beating the living daylights out of each other for twenty-five minutes.

During an episode of UFC 275 Embedded, Weili revealed what Jedrzejczyk told her leading up to the rematch. According to 'Magnum' the meeting was like one between two old friends. The 32-year-old said:

"At today's face-off, Joanna was so sweet. And she is interesting. When I saw her I was like, 'Wow! Gorgeous.' And I said to her, 'You're so beautiful.' Then she said, 'You too.' It was so beautiful. It's just like two old friends finally seeing each other again." [via translation]

