UFC wants to bring Khamzat Chimaev to Las Vegas for COVID-19 medical care

UFC wants to bring Khamzat Chimaev to Las Vegas to get him medical care for the COVID-19 after-effects that he has been experiencing.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, UFC is flying Khamzat Chimaev into Las Vegas, Nevada, today. Okamoto noted that this is according to Chimaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz. Additionally, it was mentioned that the Swedish fighter will be given medical care in the United States of America for the lingering effects of COVID-19 that are still adversely affecting him.

Furthermore, Ali Abdelaziz reportedly said that he hopes Khamzat Chimaev can fight by June 2021. Despite this, the Swedish fighter's manager revealed that his client's long-term health is the top priority at the moment.

The UFC is flying Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) into Las Vegas today, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00). He'll receive medical care in the U.S. for lingering effects of Covid. Abdelaziz said he hopes Khamzat can fight by June, but longterm health is top priority. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 17, 2021

Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut in July 2020 and amassed an impressive 3-0 record, competing in both the Welterweight and Middleweight divisions. Chimaev’s most recent fight was a first-round KO win over Gerald Meerschaert in September 2020.

Following his victory over Meerschaert, many in the MMA community urged the UFC to book Khamzat Chimaev against a higher-ranked opponent. UFC concurred and booked Chimaev to face Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 183 (December 19th, 2020).

Unfortunately, both Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards tested positive for COVID-19 and their fight was subsequently postponed.

The fight between Chimaev and Edwards was rebooked to take place at UFC Fight Night 185 (January 20th, 2021). However, it was eventually revealed that Chimaev had withdrawn from the clash due to health issues related to COVID-19.

The Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards matchup was then booked for the third time and it was set to transpire at UFC Fight Night 187 (March 13th, 2021).

However, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Chimaev is out of the fight once again, as he is still battling the lingering effects of COVID-19.

Khamzat Chimaev thought he was going to die while dealing with COVID-19

Khamzat Chimaev (left); Leon Edwards (right)

Khamzat Chimaev’s staff member, his manager Majdi Shammas, to be specific, recently revealed that the Swedish fighter is still suffering from health complications after COVID-19.

“He can’t train. His friends called me and said, ‘Hey, Khamzat can’t even speak. His fever is so high, his headache is so much, you know, his muscle pain and everything.’ Then an ambulance came and got him to the hospital."

“Even when he was in the hospital, he called me and he thought he was going to die. He was really bad." said Shammas.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev’s opponent Leon Edwards is now likely to get a different dance partner and a new date for his next UFC fight.