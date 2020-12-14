UFC this weekend (19 December 2020): Two welterweight contenders clash and full card details

The December 19 card is so well-stacked, former two-division champion Daniel Cormier said that it's “beginning to look a lot like Christmas”.

It indeed is one of the best Fight Night cards in recent times. The card was initially supposed to be headlined by a much-anticipated welterweight clash between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev but the fight fell through because the former tested positive for COVID-19.

On Dec. 19, cuddle up with a loved one and enjoy “the best Fight Night card the UFC has put on in years," accompanied by the “dulcet tones” of @dc_mma 😂 pic.twitter.com/OAl2KfV88u — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 23, 2020

However, the new main event features another interesting welterweight duel instead. Former welterweight title challenger Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson returns to action against surging contender Geoff Neal in the main event of UFC Vegas 17. The co-headliner of the night features an exciting bantamweight clash between former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera.

Wonderboy returns to action after picking up a much needed unanimous decision victory over Vicente Luque in November 2019. Before the fight against Luque, Thompson was clearly struggling inside the octagon, having won just one of his last five fights.

He drew and subsequently lost to former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 205 and UFC 209 respectively. Thompson then went on to lose to Darren Till via unanimous decision and succumbed to a KO loss against Anthony Pettis.

The only win Wonderboy had picked up in his last five fights before the scrap against Luque was against Jorge Masvidal. However, it goes without saying that Thompson is one of the best strikers in UFC history. His great understanding of range and lethal kicks are what Neal has to be wary of at all times inside the octagon.

Geoff Neal, on the other hand, is on a hot winning streak currently. He is 5-0 in the UFC and coming off a first-round TKO win over Mike Perry at UFC 245. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt is adept on the ground but it is his hands that most fighters look to avoid.

Neal is known for possessing knockout power in his hands and seven out of his last nine conquests have come by way of knockout.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal full card:

Main Card

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Khaos Williams vs. Michel Pereira

Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font

Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy

Gillian Robertson vs. Taila Santos

Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono

Preliminary Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad

Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Deron Winn vs. Antonio Arroyo

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez

Tafon Nchukwi vs: Jamie Pickett

Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden

Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus