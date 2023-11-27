UFC welterweight contender claims Colby Covington won't fight again irrespective of outcome of next fight

It may be the end of the road for UFC welterweight challenger Colby Covington, according to a fellow welterweight contender.

Covington will challenge champion Leon Edwards in the main event of the closing pay-per-view of the year, UFC 296, on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley, who made the move down to the welterweight division this year, does not believe Covington will fight after the UFC 296 headliner, regardless of the outcome. Buckley took to X (formerly Twitter) to post his prediction and was also willing to bet on it, saying:

"Colby Win or Lose he’s not fighting again Bet Money"

Check out his post below on X:

Expand Tweet

Colby Covington believes he earned his title shot 'the hard way' unlike Leon Edwards

Colby Covington was very critical of champion Leon Edwards ahead of their impending title matchup next month.

In an interview with UFC.com, Covington downplayed Edwards' path to the title by stating that he fought Nate Diaz before his matchup against then champion Kamaru Usman.

“He had the right matchups at the right time to get to that point in his career. He fought a lightweight washout in Nate Diaz and sat out almost two years to get his title shot."

Colby Covington also assured that Leon Edwards would come up short against him at UFC 296.

"I know that I am the best fighter on planet Earth at welterweight in the UFC right now. No one has seen what I’ve been doing and how hard I’ve been working every single day with the blood, sweat, and tears I’ve put in. December 16th, the world is in for a rude awakening. All my haters are going to be so salty.”

It is interesting to note that Colby Covington fought Kamaru Usman twice for the title in two years and lost both times. He will hope to break his inconsistent run of form and find momentum in his return after a year and a half of inactivity.