UFC welterweight explains how "super-dynamic" Michael 'Venom' Page will easily dismantle Ian Garry inside octagon

A UFC welterweight recently explained how he believes Michael 'Venom' Page will easily defeat Ian Garry when they meet inside the octagon at UFC 303. This is an intriguing matchup as both fighters are surging into title contention at 170 pounds.

Garry is taking a risk as he is currently the No.7 ranked UFC welterweight, while Page is ranked No.13. Despite their respective ranking, the Irishman will have his hands full as 'MVP' is an unorthodox fighter who frustrates his opponents with his striking and movements.

During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, UFC welterweight Randy Brown weighed in on the upcoming welterweight clash. He said Page will make it look easy when he fights Garry and added that the Englishman is a very difficult opponent to prepare for. He said:

"'MVP' [wins] easy...'MVP', man is super-dynamic and I think he brings a element into the division that I think a lot of people are not used to seeing. Movement, lateral movement and just a level of creativity that most people aren't seeing at all. And if you're not used to seeing that, even a style like mine...it throws people for a loop...I think that movement is gonna throw Ian Garry off...I think he [Page] picks him apart."

Check out Randy Brown's comments regarding Ian Garry vs. Michael 'Venom' Page below:

Expand Tweet

Michael 'Venom' Page training with Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 303

It's no secret that Michael 'Venom' Page's best skill is his striking. However, he recently shared an update that indicates he is working on improving his grappling.

The UFC's welterweight division has a number of elite wrestlers and grapplers including Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad, and so 'MVP' improving on that area of his game could be significant.

Page recently uploaded a photo alongside Khamzat Chimaev and expressed his gratitude toward the middleweight contender. He wrote:

"Pleasure to train alongside such a beast, much respect and Happy Birthday @khamzat_chimaev"

Check out the photo of Michael 'Venom' Page's post below: