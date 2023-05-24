UFC welterweight feels cops need to be "required to be at least a blue belt" as he reacts to clip of 3 officers struggling to apprehend a man

A video capturing a traffic stop turned brawl in Manhattan has caught the attention of UFC welterweight fighter Kelvin Gastelum, who believes that police officers should be required to have a certain level of martial arts training.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram, shows a fearless driver engaging in a physical altercation with three NYPD officers despite their attempts to apprehend him.

Expressing his astonishment at the incident, Gastelum took to Twitter to share his thoughts. He wrote:

"I'm sorry but this can't be happening. 3 on 1 and cops still can't apprehend this man. Props to the guy. But I feel like cops need to be required to be at least a blue belt. This shouldn't happen."

Gastelum's call for police officers to possess martial arts skills stems from his belief that such training would enhance their ability to effectively handle physical altercations.

By requiring officers to obtain at least a blue belt, which represents a certain proficiency level in martial arts, Gastelum believes that situations like the one captured in the video could be better managed.

Kelvin Gastelum announces shift to UFC welterweight division

Kelvin Gastelum, the former winner of The Ultimate Fighter, has announced his decision to return to the welterweight division in the UFC. With his sights set on becoming the UFC welterweight champion, Gastelum took to Twitter to share the news and express his determination for his upcoming weight cut and fights in the 170 lbs division.

In a video accompanying his tweet, Gastelum declared:

"I am making an official announcement. An official drop down to 170 [lbs]. Expect my next fight to be at 170 [lbs], I'm gonna get shredded! I hope. And I think I can make another title run at that weight class, I think I can make it... This is a second chance, this is a renaissance in my career, this is a rebirth."

Gastelum's most recent fight took place at UFC 287 in Miami, where he secured a unanimous decision victory over Chris Curtis. The win not only snapped his two-fight losing streak against Jared Cannonier and former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker but also earned him a post-fight bonus for Fight of the Night.

