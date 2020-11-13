UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns challenges Nate Diaz to a $400,000 grappling match

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns challenged Nate Diaz to grappling match at Submission Underground (owned by UFC Fight Pass and Chael Sonnen). Burns is the number one contender for the welterweight title, after beating Tyron Woodley in May.

The Brazilian was due to fight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 but had to pull out after he tested positive for Coronavirus. Jorge Masvidal took the fight on short notice but was beaten comfortably by the champion.

So as my title fight is not scheduled yet, Let’s grapple! Let’s see who is the real gangster @NateDiaz209 so I put $200,000 you put $200,000 winner takes all at @ChaelSonnen @UFCFightPass what you say? pic.twitter.com/yaUFxUO6Ep — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 13, 2020

The duo was rescheduled to fight at UFC 256, but Usman pulled out of the fight, with the champion needing more time to get ready. The card on December 12 is now expected to be headlined by bantamweight champion Petr Yan as he takes on Aljamain Sterling.

The card initially also featured double champion Amanda Nunes defending her 145 pound strap against Megan Anderson. But that was scrapped after Nunes pulled out of the fight citing injury.

Nate Diaz challenged to a grappling match by Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns is undoubtedly one of the best black belts in the UFC. The 34-year-old has won silver at World Jiu-Jitsu Championships and gold at 2011 World Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships. The black belt has also won bronze at Abu Dhabi Submission Wrestling championships (ADCC) back in 2015.

Gilbert Burns of Brazil punches Tyron Woodley

Despite not having the grappling credentials of Burns, Nate Diaz is no slouch on the ground either. A black belt under Cesar Gracie, Diaz has shown his submission skills inside the octagon with 11 wins on his record coming via submission.

Nate Diaz and Gilbert Burns clearly have some beef, after the American suggested that Burns doesn't deserve a title shot ahead of UFC 251. Although fans would love to see the fight between the two, it is unlikely at this point and a grappling match is the best that could happen.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old Diaz, has been angling for a rematch against Jorge Masvidal, a fight which was stopped in the third round due to a cut. However, Masvidal could be fighting welterweight contender Colby Covington next, leaving Diaz without an opponent.

Nate Diaz has also criticised Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier for having no jiu-jitsu, as an answer to Khabib Nurmagomedov's wrestling. Gilbert Burns then took to Twitter to call out Diaz in riposte.

I got business to handle but sooner rather than later I will give you the a** whopping you deserve! And do even talk to me abt jiu-jitsu

I got business to handle but sooner rather than later I will give you the ass whopping you deserve! And do even talk to me abt jiu-jitsu https://t.co/JVqNTfNpsF — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 25, 2020

Who will emerge on top if these two men take part in a grappling contest?