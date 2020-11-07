UFC Welterweight Jorge Masvidal spreads message of non-violence; promises to return to the Octagon soon

In the wake of the recent United States presidential elections, Jorge Masvidal has been quite vocal. Masvidal is a Republican supporter and has openly come out in support of their candidate and the current President of the United States, Donald Trump.

I never voted for #POTUS before. I humbly voted for the first time for @realDonaldTrump to stop the spread of socialism. To keep our taxes down. To bring back our troops. To bring back our jobs. To keep gas prices down. To protect our freedom #thereelection pic.twitter.com/kbRbUeaksH — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 3, 2020

While many UFC fighters and staff members have been seen as supporting either of the two main candidates for the United States presidency, including UFC president Dana White, Jorge Masvidal is one of the few who has quite vocal in his support.

However, now that the elections are done and the counting of votes is almost over, "Gamebred" has a special message for all the citizens of the United States. Jorge took to Twitter to send out a heartfelt message to his fellow citizens.

“Whether you agree with me or not don’t resort to violence. Leave the violence to the trained professional-me. I’ll be back entertaining all of you no matter political affiliation shortly. God bless you and God bless the USA.”

Wether you agree with me or not don't resort to violence. Leave the violence to the trained professional-me. I'll be back entertaining all you no matter political affiliation shortly. God bless you and God bless the USA #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 7, 2020

The tweet is viewed as a responsible action on the part of Masvidal, as there have been speculations of violence and scuffles breaking out across the US once the official declaration of results takes place.

Jorge Masvidal weighing his options for his UFC return

Jorge Masvidal last stepped inside the Octagon in July earlier this year, taking on Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight title. Masvidal took the fight on less than one week’s notice when the original challenger, Gilbert Burns, tested positive for COVID–19 and had to pull out.

While Masvidal would go on to lose the fight via unanimous decision, the card reportedly generated 1.3 million pay-per-view buys in the United States, the most since UFC 229 in October. There were rumors of a rematch between him and Nate Diaz, but nothing has materialized yet.

With Leon Edwards set to fight Khamzat Chimaev and most of the other top Welterweights already with a fight, it is speculated that Jorge Masvidal might take on former teammate Colby Covington in his next UFC outing.

Colby last fought and dominantly finished former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Just like Jorge Masvidal, he is a staunch supporter of the Republican Party and Donald Trump.