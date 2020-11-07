UFC Welterweight Nate Diaz's teammate wins a seat on the Lodi (CA) City Council

Nate Diaz army, it would now seem, is represented in the Lodi (California City Council).

According to a tweet by Marc Raimondi, Mikey Singh Hothi, who is a Brown Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Nate Diaz, has been elected as a member of the Lodi (California) City Council in the recently-concluded elections.

Tito Ortiz isn’t the only MMA/BJJ athlete to win a city council seat this week. Mikey Singh Hothi, a brown belt in BJJ and member of Team Diaz, has won a seat on the Lodi (CA) City Council. pic.twitter.com/vf50wYebRO — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 6, 2020

It is interesting to note that Lodi is only a 20-minute drive from Stockton, where Nate Diaz and his brother Nick are originally from. Hothi, however, is not the only combat sports enthusiast who has been elected to the city council.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and member of the UFC Class of 2012 Hall of Fame (Pioneer Wing) "The Huntington Beach Bad Boy" Tito Ortiz was earlier elected as a member of his home council of Huntington Beach.

Not a seat but #1 for the community and future of our children!

MMA star Tito Ortiz wins city council seat in Huntington Beach https://t.co/JLxTezUlTI — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) November 4, 2020

Both electees are prominent members of American minority groups. While Hothi is a person of Indian origin, representing a substantial Indian-American population, Ortiz is a well respected and revered member of the American Latino community.

Nate Diaz looking for his next fight in the Octagon

To say that Nate Diaz has had erratic appearances in the UFC would be an understatement. Diaz returned to the Octagon after a three-year absence in 2019, defeating former Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis via a unanimous decision.

His previous outing before the Pettis fight was his loss to Conor McGregor in 2016. He was rematching Conor, whom he had famously submitted to at UFC 196 after stepping in to replace Rafael dos Anjos on short notice.

During his absence, Nate was scheduled to take on Dustin Poirier in a fight which would serve as the co-main event of UFC 230. However, Dustin had to pull out due to an injury and the fight was eventually canceled.

Diaz’s last outing in the UFC was against Jorge Masvidal in November 2019. The two fought for the BMF belt, which was awarded to the winner by Dwayne "The Rock’"Johnson. The referee stopped the fight after the second round citing an injury to Diaz, thus awarding the fight to Masvidal.

While there have been speculations about a rematch, like it has been a case for most of his career, it seems Nate Diaz will make his return to the Octagon on his terms.