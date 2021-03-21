UFC welterweight sensation wants to welcome Kevin Holland to the 170-pound division after latter's loss to Derek Brunson

After his loss to Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 22, Kevin Holland stated in an interview that he would like to cut down to 170 and try his luck at welterweight.

In response to Holland's claim, welterweight fighter Niko Price has thrown his name into the hat and showcased his interest in a fight against the Trailblazer.

ESPN journalist Brett Okamoto pointed out on social media that Kevin Holland has claimed he is willing to hire a nutritionist to make the 170-pound cut.

In response to Okamoto's tweet, Price tweeted out suggesting he would like to step into the Octagon with Holland.

Here is Niko Price's response to Kevin Holland's 170-pound claim:

Kevin Holland's five-fight winning streak came to an end in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. The #10 ranked UFC middleweight was dominated by Brunson for most of their fight. Despite taking advice from Khabib Nurmagomedov - who was sitting at cage side - Holland wasn't able to get the job done.

In the lead-up to the fight, though, Kevin Holland expressed interest in challenging Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title. Considering his post-fight comments, the rising middleweight prospect seems quite serious about the move to 170.

Will Kevin Holland fit in the UFC's welterweight division?

The UFC's welterweight division is absolutely stacked. The 170-pound division currently consists of the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards, and Stephen Thompson, who are the top dogs in the weight class.

The 170-lbs division also has up-and-comers in the form of Belal Muhammad, Li Jingliang, Geoff Neal, Neil Magny, and Michael Chiesa. Hence, a potential move down to welterweight by Kevin Holland would make things a lot more interesting for the entire division.

One fighter, in particular, who has gone back-and-forth from welterweight to middleweight over the last few months is UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev. Borz has registered wins for himself, both at 170 and 185. And if Chimaev is to make his return to the sport, a fight against Holland could potentially be on the cards.

Big Mouth has had his fair share of altercations with Chimaev and has trash-talked the latter on multiple occasions.