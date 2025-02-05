UFC welterweight shuts down Arman Tsarukyan vs. Michael Chandler fight rumors with two-word response

Rumors have surfaced suggesting that the UFC is planning to book a lightweight clash between Arman Tsarukyan and Michael Chandler for UFC 314. The speculation has generated significant buzz across social media, prompting reactions from fighters and fans alike.

However, UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa has shut down the rumors.

Tsarukyan was originally set to challenge reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 311. Unfortunately, just before the weigh-ins, the Armenian fighter pulled out due to a back injury, missing his opportunity to compete for the title.

Renato Moicano stepped in as a short-notice replacement but was quickly submitted in the first round by the Dagestani champion, who successfully defended his belt.

Meanwhile, Chandler suffered a devastating unanimous decision loss to Charles Oliveira in their rematch at UFC 309 last November. The defeat marked his fourth loss in the promotion out of six fights.

LA Times reporter Manouk Akopyan reported that ‘Ahalkalakets’ is being scheduled to face Chandler at UFC 314 on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The claim caught the attention of Chiesa, who shut down the rumors with a two-word reaction.

‘Maverick’ wrote:

“Fake news.”

Check out Michael Chiesa’s X post below:

Dana White confirmed Arman Tsarukyan will not get an immediate title shot

The UFC’s first pay-per-view event of the year was in jeopardy after Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of the main event due to injury just a day before the fight. To save the main card, Renato Moicano stepped in to fight Islam Makhachev.

During the post-event press conference at UFC 311, UFC CEO Dana White was asked about Tsarukyan’s future and whether he would still get a title shot. White asserted that the Armenian would need to go back to the drawing board.

He stated:

“Arman’s going back to the drawing board. I don’t want anybody to ever fight hurt. We've been in these positions before. Went down there with the doctor, went down there with Heather from the from the [UFC Performance Institute]. She's the best in the world and, you know, you miss opportunity sometimes and he did. So we'll see how this plays out for him next year."

Check out Dana White’s comments below (1:45):

