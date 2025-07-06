UFC White House card lineup predicted, Conor McGregor links up with 50 Cent, Nina-Marie Daniele attends Alex Pereira's Bday bash: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Michael Bisping has predicted a dream card for the UFC’s potential historic White House event. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor shocked fans by reuniting with longtime rival 50 Cent at The Black Forge Inn. Elsewhere in Brazil, UFC content queen Nina-Marie Daniele was seen partying with Alex Pereira at his potential birthday bash. Let's break them all down:

Michael Bisping lays out blockbuster UFC White House fight card

Michael Bisping believes the White House card could be the spark that brings Jon Jones out of retirement. With Donald Trump announcing the UFC will host a potential championship bout on the South Lawn as part of America250 celebration, Bisping put on the thinking hat to discuss some fantasy matchups.

According to Bisping, the event can pull Jones out of retirement and Conor McGregor from inactivity. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"That's going to have Jon Jones thinking, 'Wait a minute... I can beat this guy.' If there is one fight, there's one location, that Jon Jones would come out of retirement for... That would be the main event at the White House. Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, England vs. USA, all over again."

He added:

Co-main event, McGregor already has his hand up... You know what he said - 'This is the perfect place to settle the score.' This fight is obviously three or four years in the making. Of course, they recorded The Ultimate Fighter... But if there is a spot, if there is a place, it's the White House... And of course, taking on Michael Chandler, who was just destroyed by Paddy Pimblett... If Conor comes back... I think he would probably beat Michael Chandler."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (3:30):

Conor McGregor hosts former rival 50 Cent in his pub

Conor McGregor and 50 Cent have seemingly buried the hatchet. McGregor hosted the rapper’s 50th birthday bash at his $6 million Irish pub, The Black Forge Inn.

McGregor shared clips on his Instagram story, welcoming the hip-hop icon with glowing captions. He wrote:

"50 Cent is in the gaf [Irish slang word for home / house] now! THE BLACK FORGE INN! His 50th b'day today. SPECTACULAR."

Nina-Marie Daniele steals the show at Alex Pereira’s birthday bash

Nina-Marie Daniele was seen enjoying herself on the dance floor at Alex Pereira’s birthday party in Brazil. The two have built strong chemistry with their goofy interviews and behind-the-scenes banter.

Check out the pictures below:

Nina-Marie Daniele parties with Alex Pereira. [Screenshots courtesy: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

Pereira, who turned 38, is plotting his return to action after dropping the light heavyweight belt to Magomed Ankalaev earlier this year. Ankalaev has taken a few shots at Pereira online, accusing him of stalling a rematch.

