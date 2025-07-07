UFC at the White House would be a full circle moment for Dana White and Co., claims legendary ex-MMA referee: "Holy sh*t"

The idea of a UFC fight at the White House is surely a wild spectacle for many. However, for veterans like John McCarthy, it’s the closing of a historic loop.

Back in the early 2000s, when mainstream networks wanted nothing to do with MMA, it was Donald Trump who opened his doors. UFC 30 and 31 were held at his Taj Mahal casino.

The sport was still seen as brutal and barely legal, but Trump saw the vision. Now, decades later, the United States President wants to bring the UFC to the lawn of America’s most powerful address as part of the 250th Independence Day celebrations.

For McCarthy, who officiated in the early days when regulators fought to shut the sport down, this moment means everything. Speaking in episode #588 of the WEIGHING IN podcast, McCarthy said:

“Let’s come full circle here, okay? Because you know, yeah, I’m the old guy and I’ve been there since the very beginning of this f*cking thing, but with all the things that the government has done to stop the UFC at times and all the problems that we had and all these things that have occurred… it was Donald Trump when Zuffa first bought it, they went and had their shows at his Taj Mahal casino at the Marqueetis Arena."

He added:

"And then for him to now be in a position that he’s looking and saying, ‘Hey, this is the 250-year anniversary of the country and we’re going to have a fight at the White House.’ And I’m like, holy sh*t, that is absolutely full circle. It is the coolest thing if you’re part of this sport that you could actually think about."

McCarthy and co-host Josh Thomson also discussed that the White House UFC event could help with fresh broadcast deals, and the spectacle could attract the biggest names in tech and Hollywood. They expect the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more to potentially be present in the star-studded affair.

Check out the full discussion below (14:30 and 24:30):

John McCarthy doesn't want Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones to be booked for potential UFC White House event

During the conversation about the UFC White House event, John McCarthy also claimed that iconic venues like the Colosseum hold global appeal, but there’s unmatched pride in seeing it potentially happen on American soil.

However, the veteran referee, who retired from the UFC in 2018, claimed that Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones should not be booked for the event. According to him, a British champion potentially beating Jon Jones on U.S. turf during a patriotic celebration is a risk the UFC may want to avoid.

Speaking in the aforementioned episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, McCarthy said:

"You can’t put Tom Aspinall against Jon Jones at the White House. No. Can’t do it. What happens if the Englishman wins? That’s like giving your country back. Almost like losing the Revolutionary War."

