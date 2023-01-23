UFC will still "screw" with Gilbert Burns' title shot despite dominant win over Neil Magny: Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen is not too confident about Gilbert Burns getting a shot at UFC gold after his impressive victory at UFC 283.

In a recently uploaded video to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said that the UFC might overlook 'Durinho' while picking the next welterweight to contend for the title:

"The only thing we know at 170 [pounds] is that we're gonna appreciate what Gilbert did tonight, but we're not gonna give him a title fight and we just got to figure out how to screw him in the meantime," said Chael Sonnen.

Catch Sonnen speaking about Burns from the 9:01 mark below:

Gilbert Burns bounced back from his loss to Khamzat Chimaev with a dominant outing in his home country of Brazil.

'Durinho' took on MMA veteran Neil Magny in a welterweight showdown, running through his opponent and submitting him in the very first round via arm-triangle choke. It was Burns' first submission win in nearly four years.

In a backstage interview with McKenzie Pavacich, Burns explained why he went for a submission instead of engaging in a slugfest with 'The Haitian Sensation'.

'Durinho' said that before the fight, his wife requested him not to take too much damage and score a quick submission victory.

Catch Burns speaking about the interaction with his wife from the 1:00 mark below:

Gilbert Burns lists out opponents he would like to face next

During the same backstage interview, Gilbert Burns revealed the fighters he would like to share the octagon with next.

Colby Covington was at the top of 'Durinho's list, but the Brazilian said that if the fight could not become a reality, he would like to take on Jorge Masvidal or Belal Muhammad in his next UFC outing.

Burns added that he wants to stay active in 2023 in order to make a strong case for a title shot:

"Give me Colby Covington...because these guys are just running. If Colby doesn't want, if UFC doesn't want this fight, give me Belal, give me Masvidal... I don't care. But I want a busy year and I want to establish [myself]. I don't want no favor, I want to establish myself as the next guy fighting for the title. So, if Colby is... running, give me Belal Muhammad, give me Masvidal"

