Rising flyweight contender Tatsuro Taira had another victorious outing at UFC Vegas 83.

The 23-year-old was matched up against Carlos Hernandez in a three-round bout in the prelims of the event. The fight took place on December 9 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Coming into the fight, Taira was undefeated with an impeccable record of 14-0, which included seven submissions and three knockouts. Hernandez, on the other hand, was coming off a victory against Denys Bondar in June earlier this year and was 9-1 in his last 10 outings.

The fight proved to be a one-sided affair as Taira overwhelmed his opponent with his striking and managed to score a TKO victory in the second round of the fight.

The Japanese fighter managed to land 33 strikes in the bout, while a bloodied-up Hernandez could only score two significant strikes.

With the victory, the 23-year-old extended his UFC record to 5-0, with three of them being finishes.

Tatsuro Taira's performance caught the attention of several MMA fighters and fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts on his performance.

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling showered praise on the 23-year-old and called him 'the real deal'.

"Taira is the real deal. I've been singing his praises on the podcast whenever he's up to fight. This kid just keeps getting better."

One MMA fan commented that Taira has the potential to become a big name in the UFC.

"Taira is going to be a huge star in the UFC. Massive potential."

Another individual claimed that the Japanese fighter could defeat Muhammad Mokaev inside two rounds in a possible showdown.

"He finishes Mokaev in 2 rounds."

