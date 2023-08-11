UFC-WWE merger: Notable omissions from TKO board of directors

Next month, the UFC's merger with WWE will officially be finalized and will form an entity under the Endeavor banner called TKO. Ahead of the merger, the TKO board of directors were recently revealed and there were a few notable omisisons from both companies.

Pro wrestling reporter Brandon Thurston tweeted the list of board of directors, which had been named in their latest SEC filing. WWE chairman Vince McMahon and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel will have a spot on the board of directors, but Dana White and Paul 'Triple H' Levesque were notable omissions. According to the filing, there will be 11 board members in total, with WWE appointed the final member.

Brandon Thurston tweet

The omissions come as somewhat of a surprise, especially considering that WWE president Nick Khan was appointed to the board. White is currently the UFC president and is heavily involved in the decision making pertaining to the promotion. Leveque, on the other hand, is currently the head of WWE creative and is involved with decisions related to talent.

It remains to be seen who WWE will appoint, but it will likley be somebody with a history of working on the business side of the sports entertainment industry.

UFC out of the mix for Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight

It appeared as though Dana White was getting closer to booking Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg in the UFC, but it appears as though the MMA leader is no longer in the discussion.

Musk recently took to Twitter and revealed that the bout with Zuckerberg will not be contested in the octagon. He mentioned that he has been in talks with Italian goverment officials and the bout would be streamed on Twitter and Meta.

He wrote:

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC)...Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all...I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."

Elon Musk tweet