"This is my proudest English moment" - Overpouring emotional reactions from shocked UK fans hours after Leon Edwards became the new welterweight champion

Fans from the UK were fired with enthusiasm when Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 to become the second fighter from the region to become a UFC champion. Michael Bisping was the only Brit before this to hold that distinguished honor.

Edwards made it his objective to train in the UK in his conquest for welterweight gold. He wanted to set an example for aspiring fighters from the region that greatness can be achieved even without moving to established gyms in the United States.

Edwards' story and purpose resonated with the fans in the UK, who showered their love and appreciation for their beloved fighter. Several fans joined The Ringer MMA Show to react to Leon Edwards' incredible win.

One fan remarked on the glorious achievement by saying:

"Honestly, this is my proudest English moment. Only thing that can top this is if we won the World Cup in December. It's 7 AM here [in the UK], I'm still shocked, I can't sleep, it's just amazing."

Another fan said:

"I did not anticipate the emotional response I would have at all. Obviously we were excited, for months before the fight, but I had no idea that I would get so emotional. I was sobbing like a small child."

Another fan claimed this to be the most emotional UFC fight:

"I have no words, like I didn't even know if I would be composed to talk. Genuinely, this is the most emotional I've been after watching a UFC fight."

Moments like these remind us why we fell in love with the sport in the first place, and continue to do so.

Hear all the fan reactions below:

Michael Bisping congratulates Leon Edwards on his spectacular achievement at UFC 278

Michael Bisping was thrilled for his fellow UK fighter Leon Edwards, who captured the welterweight title from Kamaru Usman in the most electrifying way possible.

While it looked like the fight was slipping away from 'Rocky', his team pushed him to dig deep. He pulled out a stunning left high kick that knocked his Nigerian rival out of consciousness.

Michael Bisping, who became the first British fighter to win UFC gold when he defeated Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 reacted to the win on Twitter:

" Congrats @Leon_edwardsmma AMAZING!"

One thing is certain in that a rematch between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman is very much likely following UFC 278. UFC president Dana White even proposed the idea of a trilogy fight at Wembley Stadium in London.

