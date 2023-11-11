UK sporting icons rally behind Tom Aspinall as he aims to become Britain's third UFC champion at UFC 295 

Prior to the biggest fight of his life at UFC 295, Tom Aspinall received the support of many other British UFC fighters.

As he prepares to face Sergei Pavlovich in the co-main event of UFC 295, Aspinall has the support of the entire country, including fellow countrymen Leon Edwards, Paddy Pimblett, Paul Craig, and more.

In a video from the British news site TNT Sports, Tom Aspinall watched a series of supporting videos sent to him from a few fellow United Kingdom natives. In the first video, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards told the heavyweight contender:

"I just want to say good luck to you, bro, on your quest to become the third-ever UFC champion from the UK. I truly believe that you got all the skills in the world to go out there and get it done."

As Aspinall began to get emotional, he watched the video sent to him by Paddy Pimblett, who said:

"Yes, Tom! Smash his f****** head in, brother... Let's do this Tommy boy."

Aspinall, who stepped in to fight Sergei Pavlovich on roughly two weeks' notice, has also received the public support of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and his father, John Fury. Ahead of Tyson Fury's super fight with Francis Ngannou, John Fury sent a message to Aspinall, telling the young contender that he was making the entire country 'proud.'

Who is supporting Tom Aspinall at UFC 295?

Ahead of UFC 295, Tom Aspinall has received praise and support from practically every British professional fighter. Though Aspinall is not a close teammate of any other fighter currently on the UFC roster, he maintains a close relationship with many in the promotion.

Aside from Leon Edwards, Paddy Pimblett and Paul Craig, Molly McCann, Arnold Allen, Jack Shore, Nathaniel Wood, Muhammad Mokaev, and Darren Till were all UFC fighters featured in the video.

Carl Frampton, Rio Ferdinand, Joleon Lescott, and Rico Verhoeven were also seen giving Aspinall love.