Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gifting Oleksandr Usyk's belt to Donald Trump divides internet: "What a flex", "Bet he regrets that now"

The aftermath of the clash between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rattled the global political landscape. Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk's belt found itself in the spotlight in the chaotic series of events.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy recently visited the White House in Washington, DC, where he engaged in a heated and unprecedented confrontation during his interaction with Trump. Zelenskyy also bought Oleksandr Usyk's world heavyweight boxing belt as a gift for the United States president.

The belt, which Usyk secured after defeating Tyson Fury to become the undisputed heavyweight champion, was prominently visible in the background of the widely broadcasted event.

The gesture fueled fervent discussion online among netizens. A major fraction of X users called it a power move, while others criticized the choice. Many questioned why Usyk's boxing title was presented to Trump.

Their position was underpinned by the account that the US president has had a history of making controversial statements against Ukraine. As the meeting escalated into a heated exchange, Trump eventually dismissed Zelenskyy from the White House.

Several fans took to X to react to the gesture, writing:

"What a flex!"

"Bet he regrets that now."

"Zelenskyy giving away Usyk’s belt is messed up unless that’s what Usyk wanted for some reason."

"Surprised he didn’t try to take it with him on his way out. That interaction today was rough."

"He gets owned by Trump, then hands him the belt.....Usyk needs to get the @WBCBoxing to give him a replacement."

"Was wondering what was there."

"Take it back. Usyk is a legit badass warrior. The best P4P in the game. Trump doesn't belong anywhere near greatness."

Fans react to Volodymyr Zelenskyy gifting Oleksandr Usyk's belt to Donald Trump. [Screenshots courtesy: @ringboxing on X]

