Umar Nurmagomedov reacts to harrowing clip showing devastating loss of human life in Gaza

UFC bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov reacted to a disturbing video from Gaza that showed lifeless bodies trapped beneath a destroyed building. Photojournalist Motaz Azaiza shared the video on X, which caught Nurmagomedov’s attention.

The Dagestani star, who has long called for an end to the conflict, responded with the following tweet.

Umar Nurmagomedov's X post

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas had previously agreed to a ceasefire. However, the war reignited a few weeks ago following an attack on the Gaza Strip.

Umar Nurmagomedov is not the only UFC fighter to speak out against the war. Notable fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev, among others, have also expressed their disappointment over the continued loss of human lives.

As for his MMA career, Umar Nurmagomedov recently fought for the bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311. In an entertaining five-round war, the fight went to the judges' scorecards, They scored it 48-47, 49-46 and 48-47 in favor of Dvalishvili. The Dagestani came up short and lost the bout via unanimous decision, marking the first defeat of his professional career.

Javier Mendez believes Umar Nurmagomedov lost fifth round due to Merab Dvalishvili's confident showboating

Umar Nurmagomedov started strong against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311, but from round three onward, the reigning champion overwhelmed him with his relentless wrestling and insane cardio. Nurmagomedov appeared exhausted in the championship rounds, with ‘The Machine’ even showboating and mocking the Dagestani in the fifth round.

On episode #3 of the Javier & Mo Show podcast, Nurmagomedov’s coach Javier Mendez emphasized that the Dagestani inflicted more damage than Dvalishvili but stressed that the bantamweight king’s confidence and showmanship in the fifth round gave him the edge over the 29-year-old:

He said:

"I said... The reason why you didn't win in the fifth round is because [Dvalishvili] showboated his way to winning that like, he acted like the victor when you were tired, and that's why I feel he basically took it from you because you let him. The actual damage that he did was nothing compared to what Umar did... He did show that, 'I'm the winner', and Umar couldn't stop him from showing that. I can see how the judges would get swayed on that."

Javier Mendez's comments (8:23):

