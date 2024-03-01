Umar Nurmagomedov shares how Khabib Nurmagomedov humbles him in the gym - "They bring me back to the earth"

Umar Nurmagomedov is set to return to the octagon after more than a year of inactivity when he faces promotional newcomer Bekzat Almakhan at UFC Fight Night 238 this weekend. The No.13-ranked bantamweight recently revealed how UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, his older cousin, humbles him.

Speaking at the media day for the event, 'Young Eagle' discussed his difficulties finding an opponent, stating:

"They make me think I'm the champion in this [division]. Really, they make think and then I'm going to gym and Khabib or someone else smash me and they bring me back on the Earth. I hope they will take this fight, they will approve it, someone top-five, maybe, after this fight."

When asked about facing a newcomer, Nurmagomedov responded:

"For me, I have to be active. I didn't think this fight is going to be a very easy fight for me and I didn't train. No, I'm training. I'm training very hard. I'm training like I will train for the title. I'm not sleep. For my opponent, it's opportunity, big opportunity. I think he'll do a great job, too, and we'll see this Saturday."

Check out Umar Nurmagomedov's comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

Expand Tweet

Nurmagomedov will return to the octagon for the first time since UFC Fight Night 217 last January when he defeated Raoni Barcelos via first-round knockout. He was set to face Cory Sandhagen at UFC on ESPN 50 in August. However, a shoulder injury forced him to withdraw from the bout.

Umar Nurmagomedov does not see a threat in Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili is on a ten-fight win streak and appears next in line to challenge for the bantamweight title. Despite his dominance, Umar Nurmagomedov revealed that he does not see him as a threat during a recent interview with Russian media outlet Ushatayka, stating:

"To be honest, I can fight Merab on any level. Wherever he wants, wherever he invites me. I don't know why Javier [Mendez] sees such a big threat in Merab. I don't see any threat in him at all."

'Young Eagle' continued:

"I'm not going to let him wrestle. In stand up, he is not technically equipped. He hits randomly after trying to take down. He has physical coordination. He is well prepared. He has a good level of endurance and he is moving forward. While he wins, while it helps him, I don't see any threat for myself."

Check out Umar Nurmagomedov's comments on Merab Dvalishvili below:

Expand Tweet

Dvalishvili has yet to respond to Nurmagomedov's call-out. However, he appears in line to face the winner of next weekend's UFC 299 title bout between Sean O'Malley and Marlon 'Chito' Vera. Meanwhile, the No.13-ranked bantamweight could be in line for a top-ten opponent if he can remain undefeated this weekend.