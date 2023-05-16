As per recent reports, a bout between Umar Nurmagomedov and Cory Sandhagen is in the works.

Nurmagomedov boasts an impressive professional MMA record of 16-0 and is 4-0 in the UFC. As such, the undefeated fighter has found it challenging finding willing opponents and is tired of waiting. However, his wait might be over soon as MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently revealed that the UFC is trying to book him against No.6-ranked Sandhagen.

While the matchup is fascinating stylistically, fans seem to be split on the outcome. Some believe Umar Nurmagomedov will finally be exposed by Cory Sandhagen, while others claim the Dagestani's wrestling will prove to be too dominant against 'The Sandman', who is primarily a striker.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

"Too early for umar, this is jumping super into the deep end, should work his way up."

"Hot Take: Cory exposes umar."

"Umar finally getting fraud checked."

"Gonna be hilarious when Cory styles on y'all's boy for 5 rounds."

"Dagestan privilige."

"Cory finishes him."

"Cory by 3rd round ko"

"High risk, no reward for Cory. Gotta respect that."

"Umar by whatever he wants."

"First legit high level fight for Umar. A lot of ? will be answered."

Dana White claims top 10 UFC bantamweights are refusing to fight Umar Nurmagomedov

Prior to the rumors of a potential Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Cory Sandhagen fight, Dana White revealed that the Dagestani is being avoided by his bantamweight peers. Speaking about finding it hard to book a fight for Khabib Nurmagomedov's younger cousin, White had this to say at the UFC 288 post-fight press conference:

“We were talking about him [Umar Nurmagomedov] earlier, you know? That’s a guy not everybody’s beating down the door to fight... So yeah, we’ll figure something out with him."

The UFC president added:

"It’s always hard when you have these guys who are in the top ten, when you start going, seven, six, five, four.. And then this guy’s behind them. Nobody wants to take that risk on a guy who isn’t ranked... It’s tough. Those are the fights that publically, everybody says they’ll take, but privately, nobody says they want to take them.”

Catch Dana White's comments below:

