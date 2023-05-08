Dana White has never been shy about claiming that some of his fighters “don’t want to fight,” particularly when it comes to big names taking on dangerous up-and-comers.

The latest fighter who Dana White is claiming is being ducked by his peers is surging bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov, who was recently named as the “toughest challenge” for everyone at 135lbs.

The Dagestani native, a cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, is currently riding a 16-fight win streak, including four victories in the octagon. Thus far, only Nate Maness has managed to go the distance with him.

‘Young Eagle’ has climbed into the top 15 at bantamweight and currently sits in the No.11 spot. Unfortunately for the prospect, it appears that the UFC is struggling to find an opponent willing to face him. Recently, he took to Twitter to bemoan this fact.

Umar Nurmagomedov @UNmgdv Tired of waiting Tired of waiting ✅

When asked about this issue at last night’s post-fight press conference, Dana White was customarily blunt.

“We were talking about (Umar Nurmagomedov) earlier...that’s a guy not everybody’s beating down the door to fight...so yeah, we’ll figure something out with him...it’s always hard when you have these guys who are in the top ten, when you start going, seven, six, five, four...and then this guy’s behind them...nobody wants to take that risk on a guy who isn’t ranked...it’s tough. Those are the fights that publically, everybody says they’ll take, but privately, nobody says they want to take them.”

Blue Devil @_blue_devil_1 Dana white tells reporter that top 10 bantamweights are afraid to accept fight with Umar Nurmagomedov. Dana white tells reporter that top 10 bantamweights are afraid to accept fight with Umar Nurmagomedov. https://t.co/keNuIXzJQR

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Merab Dvalishvili: did Dana White try to make this fight?

One fighter who has definitely turned down a bout with Umar Nurmagomedov is No.1 ranked bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili.

According to a recent series of tweets by Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports, the UFC was looking to put together a bout between Nurmagomedov and ‘The Machine’ for May 13.

However, Dvalishvili turned the fight down due to injury, and his manager then reportedly stated that the Georgian was more interested in facing No.3 ranked Cory Sandhagen instead, suggesting he didn’t want to face an opponent not ranked in the top ten.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



Per Merab's manager, Oren Hodak of Per a Dominance MMA representative, the UFC offered Umar Nurmagomedov a May 13 main event bout against Merab Dvalishvili, who declined due to injury. They added that the UFC are now looking to book the fight sometime in July.Per Merab's manager, Oren Hodak of @ko_reps : "Merab… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Per a Dominance MMA representative, the UFC offered Umar Nurmagomedov a May 13 main event bout against Merab Dvalishvili, who declined due to injury. They added that the UFC are now looking to book the fight sometime in July.Per Merab's manager, Oren Hodak of @ko_reps: "Merab… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Hodak added: "Merab is interested in tasting that Sandhagen sandwich that was on the menu and comes at a much more high profile extra value meal compared to a guy not even in the top 10"



(He asked me to quote him on that) Hodak added: "Merab is interested in tasting that Sandhagen sandwich that was on the menu and comes at a much more high profile extra value meal compared to a guy not even in the top 10"(He asked me to quote him on that)

Whether Dana White can find an opponent willing to tangle with Nurmagomedov, then, remains to be seen. The last time the unbeaten Dagestani fought was in January, when he stopped Raoni Barcelos.

Poll : 0 votes