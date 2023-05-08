Dana White has never been shy about claiming that some of his fighters “don’t want to fight,” particularly when it comes to big names taking on dangerous up-and-comers.
The latest fighter who Dana White is claiming is being ducked by his peers is surging bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov, who was recently named as the “toughest challenge” for everyone at 135lbs.
The Dagestani native, a cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, is currently riding a 16-fight win streak, including four victories in the octagon. Thus far, only Nate Maness has managed to go the distance with him.
‘Young Eagle’ has climbed into the top 15 at bantamweight and currently sits in the No.11 spot. Unfortunately for the prospect, it appears that the UFC is struggling to find an opponent willing to face him. Recently, he took to Twitter to bemoan this fact.
When asked about this issue at last night’s post-fight press conference, Dana White was customarily blunt.
“We were talking about (Umar Nurmagomedov) earlier...that’s a guy not everybody’s beating down the door to fight...so yeah, we’ll figure something out with him...it’s always hard when you have these guys who are in the top ten, when you start going, seven, six, five, four...and then this guy’s behind them...nobody wants to take that risk on a guy who isn’t ranked...it’s tough. Those are the fights that publically, everybody says they’ll take, but privately, nobody says they want to take them.”
Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Merab Dvalishvili: did Dana White try to make this fight?
One fighter who has definitely turned down a bout with Umar Nurmagomedov is No.1 ranked bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili.
According to a recent series of tweets by Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports, the UFC was looking to put together a bout between Nurmagomedov and ‘The Machine’ for May 13.
However, Dvalishvili turned the fight down due to injury, and his manager then reportedly stated that the Georgian was more interested in facing No.3 ranked Cory Sandhagen instead, suggesting he didn’t want to face an opponent not ranked in the top ten.
Whether Dana White can find an opponent willing to tangle with Nurmagomedov, then, remains to be seen. The last time the unbeaten Dagestani fought was in January, when he stopped Raoni Barcelos.