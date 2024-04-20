"Unbeatable" - Fans marvel at Liam Harrison's terrifying power and technique heading into ONE Championship return at ONE 167

Fight fans are calling 'Hitman' Liam Harrison "unbeatable" after watching him put on a terrifying training session this week in preparation for his return at ONE 167.

The UK icon is set to re-introduce himself on the world stage again following a two-year layoff due to injury.

Fired up and ready for his first bantamweight bout since his world title clash against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in August 2022, Harrison has renewed terror into the hearts of his competitors with a powerful clip showcasing his evolving skillset.

One fan aptly described the scene with the quote:

"Unbeatable"

Watch the Muay Thai legend in action below:

On June 7, Liam Harrison will face Japanese rising star Katsuki Kitano, inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Although Kitano has only fight under the ONE banner, he made a lasting impression in October 2023, with a unanimous decision victory over Halil Katukcu at ONE Friday Fights 38.

Known to be a vicious striker, especially in close range, the 27-year-old sensation is the type of opposition Liam Harrison craves.

ONE 167 airs live and for free for Prime Video subscribers in Canada and the US.

"Got built back together" - Liam Harrison thanks his highly-skilled physiotherapists for re-strengthening torn ACL

Generally, when athletes suffer serious injuries like a torn ACL during a fight, it's very hard not to imagine that the worst is still yet to come. For Liam Harrison, a torn ACL could've been the end of a long and prosperous career.

Fortunately, Harrison got through the worst with the help of trained physiotherapists by his side. Together, they were able to re-strengthen the use of his knee by counteracting the nerve damage he suffered from surgery.

Thankful to have had an expert team behind him, Harrison posted the following message to MOFO and his fans:

"Got built back together by the best in the business...see everyone back in the one championship ring soon."

