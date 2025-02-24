Unbeaten Karate Combat champion lavishes praise on Alex Pereira, says he considers the UFC champion as one of his "role models"

A Karate Combat world champion recently lavished praise on Alex Pereira for his willingness to remain active despite any injuries he may be dealing with. He noted that 'Poatan' has been an inspiration for him and a fighter he looks up to in combat sports.

'Poatan' has taken the MMA world by storm as he transitioned from his successful Glory Kickboxing career, where he was a two-division champion, and carried over his success to the UFC. Since joining the promotion, Pereira has become a two-division champion and one of the most popular stars in the sport.

In addition, Pereira has been seen at several combat sports events, including Karate Combat, where his sister is an active competitor.

During his latest appearance on The Game Plan, unbeaten Karate Combat bantamweight world champion Arturo Vergara opened up about his admiration for the Brazilian. Vergara praised Pereira for remaining humble despite his accolades and fame, and mentioned that he is inspired by how he conducts himself:

"[Pereira] is one of my role models because he's one of the most active fighters in the UFC. Fighting back-to-back, he doesn't give a fu*k. He just fights, like, 'Okay, let's go. This guy, ok, next'...[He] knocks out everybody. Alex Pereira is amazing, he's amazing. He's a super humble guy and he's cool."

Check out Arturo Vergara's comments below:

Arturo Vergara opens up about training with Alex Pereira and other UFC stars

Karate Combat bantamweight world champion Arturo Vergara also shared his thoughts about training with 'Poatan' and other UFC stars.

During the aforementioned appearance, Vergara expressed his gratitude for being able to train with other top UFC fighters and its significance to his career:

"I had the luck to train with Alex Pereira, with his sister...we fought on the same card in October. [I trained with] Glover Texeira...I've been training with Aljamain [Sterling]...A lot of UFC fighters...I feel like a lucky man because I've been achieving my dreams not just in fighting standards but with training with people really good...I'm just a kid from the hood so training with those guys, wow, for me it's amazing."

