Unbeaten slugger Johan Estupinan says losing was never part of his vocabulary: “A topic I never talk about"

Defeat does not exist in Johan Estupinan's dojo.

The 22-year-old Colombian sensation has emerged as one of ONE Championship's top prospects over the last year, earning five straight victories on martial arts' biggest global stage, and extending his overall record to a truly impressive 27-0.

Along the way, he's earned wins over Sean Climaco, Zakaria El-Jamari, and Johan Ghazali.

On Friday, June 6, 'Panda Kick' will face his toughest test yet when he meets Japanese veteran Taiki Naito.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his return to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Estupinan revealed that he has never once considered what it would feel like to lose a fight. He said:

“Not even a drop of that comes to my mind about losing," he said. "None of that. That’s a topic I never talk about. My teammates, my trainer, my brother never talk about if we lose.”

Taiki Naito looks to take Johan Estupinan's 'O' at ONE Fight Night 32

While Johan Estupinan's opponent, Taiki Naito, sits as the third-ranked contender in the ONE flyweight kickboxing division, the 'Silent Assassin' is best known for his work in the art of eight limbs.

During his time competing in four-ounce gloves, Naito has earned wins over Rui Botelho, Savvas Michael, Petchdam Petchyindee, and Amir Naseri. If he can secure a win over 'Panda Kick' inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Naito will undoubtedly improve his chances of one day competing for the flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Not to mention taking Estupinan's 'O.'

Who comes out on top when Colombia's top Muay Thai prospect meets Japan's 'Silent Assassin' this Friday night?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

