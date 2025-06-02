  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Unbeaten slugger Johan Estupinan says losing was never part of his vocabulary: “A topic I never talk about"

Unbeaten slugger Johan Estupinan says losing was never part of his vocabulary: “A topic I never talk about"

By Craig Pekios
Modified Jun 02, 2025 15:52 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

Defeat does not exist in Johan Estupinan's dojo.

Ad

The 22-year-old Colombian sensation has emerged as one of ONE Championship's top prospects over the last year, earning five straight victories on martial arts' biggest global stage, and extending his overall record to a truly impressive 27-0.

Along the way, he's earned wins over Sean Climaco, Zakaria El-Jamari, and Johan Ghazali.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

On Friday, June 6, 'Panda Kick' will face his toughest test yet when he meets Japanese veteran Taiki Naito.

Ad

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his return to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Estupinan revealed that he has never once considered what it would feel like to lose a fight. He said:

“Not even a drop of that comes to my mind about losing," he said. "None of that. That’s a topic I never talk about. My teammates, my trainer, my brother never talk about if we lose.”
Ad

Taiki Naito looks to take Johan Estupinan's 'O' at ONE Fight Night 32

While Johan Estupinan's opponent, Taiki Naito, sits as the third-ranked contender in the ONE flyweight kickboxing division, the 'Silent Assassin' is best known for his work in the art of eight limbs.

Ad

During his time competing in four-ounce gloves, Naito has earned wins over Rui Botelho, Savvas Michael, Petchdam Petchyindee, and Amir Naseri. If he can secure a win over 'Panda Kick' inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Naito will undoubtedly improve his chances of one day competing for the flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Not to mention taking Estupinan's 'O.'

Who comes out on top when Colombia's top Muay Thai prospect meets Japan's 'Silent Assassin' this Friday night?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

About the author
Craig Pekios

Craig Pekios

Twitter icon

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications