Tatiana Suarez is reportedly set to face Virna Jandiroba in a strawweight bout at a UFC Fight Night event expected to take place on August 5 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The No.10-ranked women's strawweight contender is currently on a 10-fight winning streak and is undefeated as a professional fighter. She last defeated Montana De La Rosa via second-round submission in a flyweight bout off the heels of a four-year hiatus. She's now looking to make her way up the rankings with a fight lined up against the No.6-ranked strawweight.

The matchup was first reported by @MMAmelotto via a Twitter post, confirming that Tatiana Suarez will indeed face Virna Jandiroba at the UFC Nashville event. The post was captioned:

"Exclusive: Virna Jandiroba vs. Tatiana Suarez is in the UFC's plans for the August 5 card in Nashville. Number six in the UFC 52kg ranking, the Brazilian is coming off a win over compatriot Marina Rodriguez, while Suarez, #10, is coming off a win over Montana De La Rosa. [Translation via Google Translate]"

MMA Melotto @MMAmelotto Exclusivo: Virna Jandiroba x Tatiana Suarez está nos planos do UFC para o card de 5 de agosto, em Nashville. Número seis do ranking dos 52kg do UFC, a brasileira vem de vitória sobre a compatriota Marina Rodriguez, enquanto Suarez, #10, vem de triunfo sobre Montana De La Rosa. Exclusivo: Virna Jandiroba x Tatiana Suarez está nos planos do UFC para o card de 5 de agosto, em Nashville. Número seis do ranking dos 52kg do UFC, a brasileira vem de vitória sobre a compatriota Marina Rodriguez, enquanto Suarez, #10, vem de triunfo sobre Montana De La Rosa. https://t.co/A0b46BowJG

While Tatiana Suarez is coming off a 'Performance of the Night' bonus-deserving victory, the Brazilian is riding a two-fight winning streak. 'Carcara' last defeated Marina Rodriguez via unanimous decision at UFC 288 earlier this month.

The undefeated wrestling phenom is highly touted as a future champion and a decisive win over the Brazilian will certainly help her case.

Tatiana Suarez next fight: Which other matchups have been confirmed for the UFC Nashville card?

An exciting strawweight contest between Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba isn't the only matchup confirmed for the UFC Nashville card on August 5. According to reports, the Fight Night event will also feature two light heavyweight bouts.

MMA journalist Nolan King first reported that a light heavyweight bout between Tanner Boser and Aleksa Camur is expected to feature at the UFC Nashville event. Both fighters are on a two-fight losing slide and a third straight loss for either one of them could spell disaster for their careers in the UFC.

Boser is 1-4 in his last five outings and is coming off a split-decision loss to Rodrigo Nascimento in a heavyweight bout after losing to Ion Cutelaba via a first-round TKO. Meanwhile, Camur lost a unanimous decision to William Knight before losing via split decision to Nicolae Negumereanu.

A light heavyweight bout between Dustin Jacoby and Kennedy Nzechukwu is also expected to take place on the UFC Nashville card.

Nzechukwu is riding an impressive three-fight winning streak that includes two wins via TKO and one technical submission victory. Meanwhile, Jacoby will look to redeem himself after losing his last two fights.

Poll : 0 votes