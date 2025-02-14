Undefeated fighter shares four-word reaction as Colby Covington accuses Dustin Poirier of running scared 

Dustin Poirier recently revealed that he is set to fight for the final time inside the octagon this year. Since no opponent has been named as of now, Colby Covington accused Poirier of dodging him to which an undefeated fighter offered his reaction.

Right from the moment 'The Diamond' announced that he was all set to hang up his gloves this year after one last fight, several names were thrown at him. The former UFC interim lightweight champion however made it clear that it's going to be a "legends only" showdown in his farewell fight.

MMA Fighting posted a portion of Covington's statement regarding Poirier in which he accused the 36-year-old American UFC fighter of dodging him.

Poirier's American Top Team teammate Johnny Eblen showed up in the comments section and reacted to it. He reiterated Poirier's earlier condition for the bout in an attempt to leave out Covington from the conversation.

"Legends only sorry kid."

Screenshot courtesy: Johnny Eblen's comment on @mmafighting on Instagram.

Dustin Poirier heaps praise on former rival Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier challenged Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 for the lightweight championship. He lost the fight via a fifth-round submission and failed to dislodge the 33-year-old Dagestani champion.

In a recent interaction with Sports Illustrated, the interviewer asked him to share his opinion on Makhachev, 'The Diamond' was full of praise for his former rival, as he said:

"He's an incredible fighter, a great champion, and he's gonna be tough to beat for whoever gets in there against, you know honestly he could even move up to 170 and have success there. I don't know personally but I'm sure he is very disciplined and this is his craft since he was a kid he's been working on this and he's the best in the world, pound-for-pound No.1 right now. Just an incredible fighter."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on Islam Makhachev below (1:53):

