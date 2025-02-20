Undefeated MMA star, who trains with Sean Strickland, rues not hearing "a peep" from Donn Davis or the PFL team: "What’s going on guys?"

Sean Strickland made his return to the octagon earlier this month as he unsuccessfully challenged Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 312, losing via unanimous decision. While Johnny Eblen recently joined 'Tarzan' at Xtreme Couture Mixed Martial Arts, he was not in the No.2-ranked middleweight's corner for the bout.

The undefeated Bellator middleweight champion, who is now part of the PFL's roster after capturing the PFL vs. Bellator Champions of Champions Super Belt at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants, recently took to X to voice his frustrations with the promotion.

'Pressure' called out the PFL and chairman Donn Davis for lack of fight news on Wednesday, posting:

"Still waiting on pfl for some fight news… haven’t heard a peep from Donn or the PFL team. What’s going on guys?"

Check out Johnny Eblen's post below:

Eblen became the latest former Bellator star to call out the PFL, joining Patricio Pitbull, Patchy Mix, Corey Anderson and Aaron Pico. It is unclear if he is looking to leave the promotion at this point. However, the growing trend of fighters unable to get bouts booked is becoming a clear problem for the promotion.

Daniel Cormier defends Sean Strickland from criticism from Eric Nicksick

Eric Nicksick was visibly frustrated with Sean Strickland during UFC 312 as the latter did not do much to adjust his game plan or listen to his corner. He publicly voiced his concerns in the days following the bout, noting that 'Tarzan's performance was uninspiring.

Daniel Cormier defended the No.2-ranked middleweight from the criticism, stating:

"The only area that I think coach Nicksick was wrong was, 'I want to coach world champions.' Not everybody's going to be a world champ. You don't get to coach all world champs. You coach world champions. You coach guys that might get to the Contender Series and lose. You coach guys that might get to a LFA title and that be it. You might get a guy that comes to the UFC and has a cup of tea, 0-2 and he's out."

Check out Daniel Cormier's reaction to Eric Nicksick's comments below:

The former double champ noted that only coaching world champions is not realistic. He added that it is okay to have such a goal, but publicly stating such is not a smart strategy.

Nicksick has been in the corner of several former UFC champions, including Strickland during his UFC 293 title-winning bout.

