Undefeated UFC fighter shares emoji-reaction to rapper Drake showing off his painted nails

UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy has shared his reaction to Drake's new nail art.

Popular Canadian rapper Drake has caused a stir on social media by proudly displaying his newly painted nails adorned with pink hearts. The unexpected sight quickly spread like wildfire when a Twitter page shared a video and picture of the rapper's unique nail art.

However, it wasn't just the fans who had something to say about Drake's bold fashion statement. Undefeated UFC featherweight fighter, Lerone Murphy, didn't hold back in expressing his reaction.

Taking to his own Twitter handle, he posted a series of emojis that spoke volumes. With wide-eyed astonishment, Lerone conveyed his surprise with a string of emojis:

"😳😳😳🤮"

The rapper's decision to embrace traditionally feminine nail art has sparked mixed reactions among fans and celebrities alike. While some applauded Drake for breaking gender norms and embracing his individuality, others, like Lerone Murphy, seemed taken aback by the unorthodox choice.

A fan reacted to Murphy's comment and wrote:

"says more about u lot that actually care about this shit lmao how lame and insecure do u gotta be to "😳😳😳🤮" at a grown man painting their nails that's sad."

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate also chimed in with his take on the rapper's nail art. 'Cobra' wrote:

"Theres a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me."

UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy has escaped death twice

Undefeated UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy has overcome not one, but two near-death experiences throughout his life.

The first brush with mortality occurred on May 25, 2013, when Murphy, then a 21-year-old, found himself in the line of fire. Leaving a barbershop in Fallowfield, England, he was caught in a hail of bullets unleashed by a gunman. Miraculously, despite being struck in the face and neck, he managed to survive the horrific ordeal.

Fast forward to May 2022, and Murphy faced another life-threatening situation. While riding his bicycle, he was suddenly struck by a speeding car, catapulting him into a state of peril. The impact inflicted severe head injuries and placed his life in immediate danger. However, fate intervened, and an ambulance arrived at the scene just in the nick of time, rushing him to the hospital and ultimately saving his life.

Reflecting on the bicycle accident that occurred nearly a year ago, Murphy said:

"I thought it was game over. I didn't think I'd be back here anyway, especially not so soon."

Check out Murphy's interview below:

