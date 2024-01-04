Undefeated UFC star hails Petr Yan as best boxer in bantamweight division, shares training footage with ex-champ

Muhammad Mokaev appreciates former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan for his phenomenal boxing skills.

Mokaev is one of the most dominant grapplers in the UFC flyweight division and also possesses a respectable striking arsenal. Recently, the 23-year-old joined Yan to hone his boxing skills in the gym, posting the short video of their training session on his X account.

‘The Punisher’ summarized his thoughts on Yan's boxing skills in one sentence:

“With the best boxer in 135 Petr Yan.”

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Mokaev is steadily working his way towards the top of the 125-pound division. He is undefeated in his professional MMA career and beat former title challenger Tim Elliot via third-round submission in his most recent outing.

The 23-year-old is scheduled to face Alex Perez on March 2, 2024, at a UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia.

Petr Yan set to fight a rising contender Song Yadong in March 2024

Petr Yan started his UFC career with a seven-fight unbeaten run that included a vacant bantamweight title fight win over Jose Aldo. However, he has hit a rough patch in his career since losing the title to Aljamain Sterling via disqualification at UFC 259.

‘No Mercy’ scored his last win over Cory Sandhagen in the interim bantamweight title fight that took place at UFC 267 in October 2021. He has lost to Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley, and Merab Dvalishvili in his most recent fights.

The Russian will fight No.7-ranked Song Yadong at UFC 299 on March 9, 2024. Yadong is a member of the Urijah Faber-led Team Alpha Male. Yan defeated Faber via third-round knockout in December 2019 to earn his shot at the UFC gold.

Yan and Yadong were expected to headline UFC Fight Night 233 in December 2023. The Russian pulled out of the fight due to an injury. Chris Gutierrez stepped up on short notice but lost to Yadong via unanimous decision.

Petr Yan posted a yawning emoji after Yadong's win over Gutierrez. However, the Team Alpha Male standout called out the former champion to find out "who's the best boxer" between them.