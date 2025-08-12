"Underdog in almost every fight," "Khamzat is going to maul this man" - Fans split as UFC 319 odds favor Khamzat Chimaev over Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis is currently scheduled to defend the middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 on Aug. 16. Ahead of the bout, Chimaev has been labeled the favorite to defeat du Plessis, which has sparked various reactions from fans.This upcoming fight will provide Chimaev with his first opportunity to claim the UFC gold. According to Odds Shark, Chimaev is a -200 favorite against du Plessis, who is listed at +154 for UFC 319.Despite these odds, in a recent interview with Shak MMA, 'Stillknocks' stated:&quot;Betting odds do not mean anything to me. I'm built different.&quot;Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @verdictmma's post on Instagram to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;He’s been an underdog in almost every fight&quot;Another user wrote:&quot;Khamzat [Chimaev] is going to maul this man&quot;Others commented:&quot;I love DDP at dog odds ❤️ he making me bread this weekend, the perfect underdog&quot;&quot;Fact he was an underdog against Israel [Adesanya] is a joke 😂&quot;&quot;Pumped for this fight. I can’t picture either losing.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reactions to Dricus du Plessis being the underdog against Khamzat Chimaev. [Screenshots courtesy: @verdictmma on Instagram]Dricus du Plessis lays down fight plan to defeat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis both have undefeated records in the UFC. Chimaev is coming off a first-round submission victory over Robert Whittaker, while du Plessis successfully defended his middleweight title in his last fight against Sean Strickland.In a recent interview with the Chicago Sports Network, 'Stillknocks' previewed his upcoming fight, saying:&quot;It's a bully style of fighting. I think that is the exact way you beat a guy like this, and that's how I'm going to beat him... That's at the end of the day, you get the guys that fight him because he has this name. He has this aura, he is unbeaten, and people fight him in a defensive way, and I don't think that's the way to fight him. I think you have to face him head-on. Go for it and give him some of his own medicine.&quot;