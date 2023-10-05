‘Underdog’ Danial Williams will be gunning for highlight-reel finish vs. Jonathan Di Bella “It’s gonna be a stoppage”

Danial Williams is gunning for another highlight-reel finish when he steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night.

Williams will attempt to claim his first ONE world title as he is set to square off with reigning strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella as part of a stacked ONE Fight Night 15 card emanating from the Mecca of Muay Thai in Bangkok.

‘Mini T’ has a reputation for being one of the most versatile strikers in all of combat sports. On Friday, he’ll look to put his skills on display and deliver fans an entertaining scrap that will hopefully end with him holding 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold over his shoulder.

“I always fight for the stoppage so, if it takes me one round awesome,” Williams said in a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive interview. “If it takes me five rounds, that’s great as well. So that’s my prediction, it’s gonna be a stoppage, and if not it’s gonna be an absolute war. I’m just gonna keep coming because I have a lot to prove so yeah, a lot of times I said this is gonna happen in fights.

“You don’t really know until you’re in there. So for me I’m just gonna fight everyone the same, I’m going to look for that stoppage.”

Danial Williams will have his work cut out for him as he squares off with a fighter that is yet to experience a defeat in his career. Making his promotional debut at ONE 162 last year, Jonathan Di Bella delivered a stunning performance against Zhang Peimian to capture the strawweight kickboxing crown.

Will the Canadian-Italian score another impressive win inside the Circle, or it is Danial Williams’ time to shine in The Land of Smiles?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.