“Undersized” Nate Diaz could fall to Jake Paul in MMA, claims UFC legend

The idea of Jake Paul and Nate Diaz competing in an MMA bout under the PFL banner has been a hot topic of discussion as of late, but one UFC legend doesn't appear too confident in the Stockton native's chances of winning.

During a recent episode of The Fighter and The Writer, UFC legend Matt Brown weighed in on the potential rematch taking place in an MMA bout. He mentioned that 'The Problem Child' proved that he was a better boxer but the result would still be the same in an MMA bout despite the former TUF winner's wealth of experience in that environment.

He said:

"I'm going to pick him [Jake Paul] to beat Nate Diaz in MMA. We already know he can outbox him. When was the last time you saw Nate Diaz take somebody down? But I don't think he'll be able to take him down, even if he tries to. He's way, way undersized...What difference would it be [from their boxing match] if it stays on the feet." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Matt Brown believes the size advantage and Nate Diaz's fighting style in MMA would play a factor in the result being the same. But despite the result of their boxing bout, it would be difficult for 'The Problem Child' to be viewed as the favorite, especially considering that he has never competed in an MMA bout before.

PFL co-founder Donn Davis offers significant payday for Nate Diaz to fight Jake Paul in the PFL

Donn Davis is looking to put on massive events in 2024 and recently offered a significant payday for Nate Diaz to fight Jake Paul in the PFL.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Davis noted that he wants to maximize what 'The Problem Child' brings to the sport and expressed interest in booking him in a fight against Nate Diaz, who he defeated in a boxing bout this past August.

Davis said:

"I just want to leave the light on and I want to say here's $15 million, here's Jake, we have all the infrastructure at PFL, and we're easy to work with. Dink, the light's on."

It will be interesting to see if the offer will be enticing enough for Nate Diaz to accept or if he is committed to returning to the UFC.

