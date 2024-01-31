Undisclosed reasons reportedly scuttle UFC Atlantic City main event, search for new headliner begins 

It appears as though there has been a significant change to the UFC Atlantic City card as the main event has fallen through, which will now force the promotion to find a suitable replacement.

The event is scheduled for March 30, and they will have two months to either promote another bout to the main event slot or book another intriguing bout that would excite fans. According to MMA Junkie, the welterweight headliner between Sean Brady and Vicente Luque has been canceled due to undisclosed reasons.

Last week, MMA reporter Harry Mac had initially reported that the UFC Atlantic City main event had failed to materialize despite being announced for the card. He also mentioned that the bout wasn't even signed to begin with. He wrote:

"Source: Brady vs. Luque is in jeopardy and the fight is NOT actually signed. UFC in danger of losing their Atlantic City main event at the moment"

Mac's tweet regarding Brady vs. Luque [Image courtesy: @bbharrymac - X]

The women's flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot is scheduled for the co-main event. So, it will be interesting to see whether the UFC moves the bout to the main event slot and promote it as a title eliminator in order to generate more interest.

Who is competing on the UFC Atlantic City main card?

Despite the welterweight bout between Sean Brady and Vicente Luque being scrapped from UFC Atlantic City, there are still a number of notable fighters competing on the main card.

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot is an intriguing women's flyweight bout due to their respective performances as of late and positioning in the 125-pound division. In addition, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman will return to the octagon as he attempts to snap his losing skid against Bruno Silva.

The light heavyweight division will also be on display as Carlos Ulberg attempts to crack the top-15 rankings when he takes on No.12 ranked Alonzo Menifield. The bout was added to the event after Ulberg's original opponent, Dominick Reyes, was forced to withdraw from UFC 297, so Menifield accepted the bout for March instead.

