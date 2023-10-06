"Uninterested in funding legal teams" - Tristan Tate 'out' of Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis after trash talk turned into 'sue-off'

Tristan Tate appeared to have lost interest in the upcoming showdown between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

'The Maverick' and Danis are scheduled to lock horns in a six-round exhibition boxing match on October 14th. The bout is to occur at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, in the co-main event in the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event.

However, the lead-up to this highly-anticipated bout has been shrouded in controversy. Since the fight was announced in July, 'El Jefe' adopted an inflammatory approach by disseminating personal photos and videos of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, on social media.

His intrusive actions prompted legal action from the 31-year-old Danish supermodel. In response, Danis even went as far as threatening to back out of the fight if legal actions continued. However, Logan Paul and Jake Paul seem skeptical about that scenario, citing Danis' purported financial vulnerability.

During a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the influencers turned boxers discussed the 30-year-old BJJ grappler's claims of requiring $400,000 in lawyer expenses and how the legal expenditures will compel him to fight. 'The Maverick' stated:

"There's more counts coming. It's heavy dude. I'll be honest, it's a fu*king 50. caliber Adamantium bullet to the dome. He's fu*ked... We're about to catch a predator on October 14th."

Jake Paul added:

"He has to fight now because he has tons of lawyers to pay for... Probably 2-3 years worth of lawyers... He said $400k in lawyer fees? It's probably going to be way more than that actually."

Check out the conversation below:

Tristan Tate has recently shared his perspective and contended that the legal actions pursued by Logan Paul and his fiancée against Dillon Danis have effectively dampened the excitement surrounding the fight. Tate posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Now that the single most hyped and anticipated influencer boxing match in world history has turned into a 'Sue off' I won’t be watching. Trash talk and hype are great and everybody wanted to see it, myself included. However I am uninterested in funding legal teams. Im out."

Check out Tate's post below:

Dillon Danis responds to Logan Paul after being threatened with more legal action

Following Logan Paul's caution regarding potential further legal measures, Dillon Danis responded with his own sharp retort on X (formerly Twitter). 'El Jefe' fired back at the WWE star's statements and declared that he would be withdrawing from their upcoming fight:

"Logan bragging about lawsuits again he isn’t built for the fight game, this pu**y doesn’t deserve me I’m out."

However, Danis quickly altered his stance and posted:

"sheeesh you all take everything so seriously 😅."

"See you October 14th pu**y boy."

