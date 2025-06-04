  • home icon
Unique unpredictability of Dricus du Plessis' style explained by undefeated UFC middleweight: "He breaks your rhythm"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Jun 04, 2025 16:22 GMT
UFC 312: Du Plessis v Strickland 2 - Source: Getty
Undefeated UFC middleweight discusses Dricus du Plessis' unique fighting style [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

An undefeated UFC middleweight recently shared his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis' fighting style and success at 185 pounds. He noted that du Plessis' style also makes it very difficult to prepare for as a result of being unique to the South African.

Du Plessis has gained plenty of praise for his unique fighting style as many competitors, including former opponents Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, have attempted to figure out how it has been successful. 'Stillknocks' has yet to taste defeat in the octagon and has successfully retained his middleweight championship twice so far.

In his latest conversation with Inside Fighting, undefeated middleweight Mansur Abdul-Malik explained du Plessis' fighting style and the pace he maintains throughout his fights.

Abdul-Malik mentioned that du Plessis has mastered the ability to disrupt his opponents' movements, which has resulted in him being able to dictate where the fight is contested and continue to get his hand raised. He said:

"[du Plessis' fighting style isn't] unique in a sense where okay, he has so many different tools and it's unpredictable, you never know which tool he's gonna use. He's just unpredictable in the way he just keeps on coming forward... and he breaks your rhythm of trying to stay within your rhythm... He doesn't let you set your feet basically. He doesn't let you start your train and start your movement. He's always coming forward and he won't let you get comfortable."
Check out Mansur Abdul-Malik's comments below (11:18):

youtube-cover
Mansur Abdul-Malik lavishes Dricus du Plessis' resilience

Mansur Abdul-Malik also lauded Dricus du Plessis' resilience when analyzing his fighting style.

In the aforementioned interview, Abdul-Malik mentioned that one of the main reasons du Plessis is able to achieve success is because he has a championship mindset. He said:

"He's not gonna stop and he's a true fighter. He has heart. He fights with his heart, but the unpredictability isn't as unpredictable as some might understand... Him just going forward and him not stopping, not giving up and him having that true championship mentality that he believes that he's going to win even before he steps inside that cage." [ 11:54]
Check out Dricus du Plessis' post-fight interview following his latest win below:

youtube-cover
