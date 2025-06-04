Unique unpredictability of Dricus du Plessis' style explained by undefeated UFC middleweight: "He breaks your rhythm"

An undefeated UFC middleweight recently shared his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis' fighting style and success at 185 pounds. He noted that du Plessis' style also makes it very difficult to prepare for as a result of being unique to the South African.

Ad

Du Plessis has gained plenty of praise for his unique fighting style as many competitors, including former opponents Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, have attempted to figure out how it has been successful. 'Stillknocks' has yet to taste defeat in the octagon and has successfully retained his middleweight championship twice so far.

In his latest conversation with Inside Fighting, undefeated middleweight Mansur Abdul-Malik explained du Plessis' fighting style and the pace he maintains throughout his fights.

Ad

Trending

Abdul-Malik mentioned that du Plessis has mastered the ability to disrupt his opponents' movements, which has resulted in him being able to dictate where the fight is contested and continue to get his hand raised. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"[du Plessis' fighting style isn't] unique in a sense where okay, he has so many different tools and it's unpredictable, you never know which tool he's gonna use. He's just unpredictable in the way he just keeps on coming forward... and he breaks your rhythm of trying to stay within your rhythm... He doesn't let you set your feet basically. He doesn't let you start your train and start your movement. He's always coming forward and he won't let you get comfortable."

Ad

Check out Mansur Abdul-Malik's comments below (11:18):

Ad

Mansur Abdul-Malik lavishes Dricus du Plessis' resilience

Mansur Abdul-Malik also lauded Dricus du Plessis' resilience when analyzing his fighting style.

In the aforementioned interview, Abdul-Malik mentioned that one of the main reasons du Plessis is able to achieve success is because he has a championship mindset. He said:

"He's not gonna stop and he's a true fighter. He has heart. He fights with his heart, but the unpredictability isn't as unpredictable as some might understand... Him just going forward and him not stopping, not giving up and him having that true championship mentality that he believes that he's going to win even before he steps inside that cage." [ 11:54]

Ad

Check out Dricus du Plessis' post-fight interview following his latest win below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.