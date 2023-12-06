Fans erupted after it was recently reported that a top-ranked flyweight fighter would be competing at UFC Saudi Arabia, which would mark the promotion's first Fight Night event in that market.

According to Eurosport Nederland, it appears as though a flyweight clash between No.7 ranked Alex Perez and surging No.9 ranked Muhammad Mokaev is slotted in for the event. The event is scheduled to take place on March 2 and could be a great opportunity for both flyweights to get their name into the title picture at 125lbs.

MMA Orbit tweeted:

"Alex Perez will take on Muhammad Mokaev at #UFCSaudiArabia on March 2nd. [first rep. @UFCopEurosport] #UFCSaudiArabia #UFC #MMA"

Fans weighed in by mentioning that Alex Perez has a history of withdrawing from fights. They suggested that the promotion ensure there is a replacement opponent lined up for UFC Saudi Arabia, while others noted that the promotion is setting Perez up for failure against the unbeaten Muhammad Mokaev, writing:

"Gone ahead and get the backup fighter ready" [@bvbanarchy - X]

"Crazy if perez even gets 2 the fight...Such a long lay off and then fed right off lmao" [@Nazario1398 - X]

"Mokaev beats him any way he wants this will be easy for him" [@yrbmar - X]

"Standing O if he makes the walk" [@ChrisU46649871 - X]

"It showcase fight for mokaev" [@Bathouseboy_69 - X]

"Perez will pull out again" [@JosephAmaral16 - X]

It will be interesting to see whether Muhammad Mokaev will keep his unbeaten record intact and continue his ascension up the flyweight rankings at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight title at UFC Saudi Arabia

Daniel Cormier weighed in on the upcoming fights being booked for the first quarter of UFC events in 2024 and made a suggestion on which event Islam Makhachev should defend his UFC lightweight title.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, 'DC' made a comparison to when WWE hosted events in Saudi Arabia and mentioned that the UFC could book Makhachev to headline the event and make it more of a spectacle, saying:

"I think Islam [Makhachev] has to fight in Saudi Arabia. I think that just to me makes sense...When the WWE goes to Saudi Arabia, it's always huge...They [Saudi Arabia] want big...They're paying you a ton of money regardless."

