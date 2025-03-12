Unlike Arman Tsarukyan, Rafael Fiziev backs Justin Gaethje for UFC title shot: "He deserves it more than anybody"

Justin Gaethje made his return to the octagon last weekend as he defeated Rafael Fiziev via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 313. Despite his opponent being ranked outside the top 10, the No.3-ranked lightweight called for a title opportunity next.

Ad

'Ataman' recently backed his opponent, claiming he deserves to fight for the belt more than anyone in the division. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the No.11-ranked lightweight stated:

"I wish so much he can fight for the belt. I wish it so much, man, and I think he deserves it more than anybody on this division. More than everybody, forsure, and I hope he gets it. I'm with him. If he fights against Islam [Makhachev], I'm with him. I'm on his side."

Ad

Trending

When asked if he believes Gaethje deserves it more than Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, and Ilia Topuria, Fiziev responded:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yes, 100%. He deserves it before he lost to Max [Holloway] and he lost to Max and after loss, you cannot fight for the belt. Now, he [beat] me and yes, I know, I'm not big ranking, but still, man, if he watch it, he's a star. He's a star, he has to fight for the belt. And everybody loves him. Arman, he had his chance, but what happened, happened. Charles Oliveira also [deserves it], but I think Justin is the most of guys who deserve it right now."

Ad

Check out Rafael Fiziev's comments on Justin Gaethje fighting for the title below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gaethje appeared set to earn a title opportunity after defeating Dustin Poirier via second-round knockout at UFC 291 to claim the BMF title. He opted to defend the belt against Max Holloway at UFC 300 rather than waiting for Makhachev, suffering a brutal last-second fifth-round knockout to put his title hopes on hold. It is unclear what the UFC plans to do with the crowded lightweight title picture.

Arman Tsarukyan claims Justin Gaethje needs to beat him or Charles Oliveira

While Rafael Fiziev believes Justin Gaethje deserves a title opportunity, Arman Tsarukyan sees things differently. The No.1-ranked lightweight recently claimed that 'The Highlight' needs to beat him or Charles Oliveira to earn a title opportunity.

Ad

Championship Rounds shared the comments from Tsarukyan, tweeting:

"Arman Tsarukyan doesn't think Justin Gaethje deserves a title shot: "Gaethje wants to fight for the title. It makes sense to fight with me because nobody gonna give him title fight, it's not gonna be fair. He gotta beat me or Oliveira to get a title fight. I think they gonna give me Oliveira or Gaethje, or maybe title fight. I don't know yet." [via. @TheSchmo312] #UFC #MMA"

Ad

Check out the X post by Championship Rounds below:

Tsarukyan was set to challenge Islam Makhachev for the title at UFC 311, however, he withdrew from the bout the day before after suffering a back injury while cutting weight. UFC CEO Dana White did not seem happy with the No.1-ranked lightweight in the aftermath, claiming he will need another win to secure his title opportunity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.