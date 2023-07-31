“Unnecessarily rude” - MMA Twitter erupts as ‘disrespectful’ fan asks Belal Muhammad to step aside for UFC belt photo

The UFC welterweight fighter Belal Muhammad is one of the top competitors in his division and is currently on an impressive 10-fight win streak. Despite an impressive run, he isn't immune to the rude trolling of some unruly fans.

In a recent incident, Muhammad was asked by a fan to step aside for a UFC belt photo, which irked his fans.

"This fan done Belal Muhammad so dirty. thoughts on fans disrespecting fighters like this?"

"Not my favourite fighter nor personality in MMA but that’s not cool at all. Unnecessarily rude. Wish Belal had taught him some respect."

"Weak. Got to meet Belal after UFC 287 and he was awesome, took the time to talk to everyone while he was leaving the event."

"Looks so awkward and scared to do that because he knows Belal would kill him lol. So lame."

Fan reactions to Belal Muhammad being asked to move aside by a fan.

"There was unfinished business" - Belal Muhammad wants to share octagon against Leon Edwards

Colby Covington is expected to lock horns with Leon Edwards for a potential UFC welterweight title shot in the co-main event at UFC 295. The third-ranked UFC welterweight fighter, Belal Muhammad, has his eyes fixed on the winner of the bout in the meantime. 'Remember The Name' expects Edwards to win so that he can finish his unfinished business with the champion.

In his last outing against Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 in 2021, Muhammad suffered an accidental eye poke, resulting in the fight being ruled out as a no-contest. Aside from that, he has been impressive in recent years in UFC.

In an interview with WGN News, Belal said:

"For Leon Edwards, he’s where I’m at, he’s on a long winning streak. He’s on a 10-fight winning streak, same way as I am. I think I want that one more just because the taste the last one left in my mouth. There was unfinished business, there was no ending to that fight, and I just want to know what would happen in that fight.”

