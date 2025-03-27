"Unproblematic exciting fighter" - Fans react to Drew Dober labeling himself "diet Justin Gaethje" of the UFC lightweight division

UFC lightweight Drew Dober appeared upbeat at the recently held media day for UFC Mexico. Referring to himself as the "diet Justin Gaethje," the American fighter previewed his upcoming clash against Manuel Torres, which will co-headline the Fight Night card.

Dober also went on to praise the lightweight division. Calling the weight class a murderers' row and comparing himself to 'The Highlight', he said:

"So, I'm like the diet Justin Gaethje. He's up there fighting all those guys, and I'm down here fighting all these guys. I just love being a part of the lightweight division. It's just murderers' row, every single fight. I really enjoy fighting these prospects. They're coming in hungry, trying to prove themseleves."

Check out Drew Dober's comments below:

Fans were quick to point out the Omaha native's cheerful persona, with one writing:

"Unproblematic exciting fighter deserves more love."

Others wrote:

"Absolutely love this attitude from Dober. Hope he sticks around and keeps giving us bangers for years to come."

"More like the diet Michael Chandler lmao."

"Justin Gaethje at home."

"Drew would be a model if he was 6 foot 3."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Drew Dober calling himself the "diet Justin Gaethje" [Screenshot courtesy: @MMAJunkie]

Manuel Torres offers his prediction for Drew Dober fight at UFC Mexico

Coming off consecutive losses to Jean Silva and Renato Moicano, Drew Dober is eager to redeem himself in his upcoming fight against Manuel Torres at UFC Mexico.

His opponent recently shared his thoughts on the contest. Crediting Dober for his explosive style, the Mexican contender claimed that he aims to get the Fight of the Night bonus through this bout. At media day, Torres said via a translator:

"I think he has the makings for the fight of the night. I think he's a very explosive fighter. I think he is coming out to finish the fight. We're gonna go forward, we're gonna try get that bonus."

Check out Manuel Torres' prediction below:

